Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 2:37 AM

Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters

By Darryl Coote
Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister, speaks during the inauguration ceremony for Berlin's new tactical maritime headquarters Commander Task Force Baltic in Rostock on Monday October 21, 2024. Photo By Nico Theska/Bundeswehr/Release
Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister, speaks during the inauguration ceremony for Berlin's new tactical maritime headquarters Commander Task Force Baltic in Rostock on Monday October 21, 2024. Photo By Nico Theska/Bundeswehr/Release

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Russia's foreign ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador to lodge a formal protest over Berlin's establishment of a new tactical maritime headquarters on its Baltic Sea coast.

Moscow's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it told Ambassador Graf Lambsdorff that the headquarters "represents continuation of a creeping revision of the outcomes of World War II and is part of the efforts to militarize that country."

Advertisement

"This action constitutes gross violation of the spirit and letter of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany (the 2+4 Agreement), which was signed on September 12, 1990. According to Article 5, paragraph 3 of that treaty, Germany is under obligation not to allow the stationing or deployment of foreign troops on the territory of the former GDR. Berlin was requested to immediately provide exhaustive clarifications," it said in a statement.

The 2+4 Agreement officially unified communist East Germany, officially known as the German Democratic Republic, with democratic West Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Related

The agreement, which is also known as the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany, states that foreign armed forces and nuclear weapons will not be stationed in the territory of former East Germany following the withdrawal of Soviet forces.

Advertisement

The summoning came after Germany inaugurated a new naval tactical headquarters in Rostock on Monday. The Command Task Force Baltic headquarters will take on command tasks for NATO in the Baltic area.

Lambsdorff has rejected the criticism from Russia, German state-run broadcaster DW reported.

According to the news agency, Lambsdorff told his Russian counterparts: "The transformation of the German maritime command into the 'Commander Task Force Baltic' is in accordance with the Two-Plus-Four Treaty."

"The assignment of German armed forces to the structures of NATO is also permitted under the Two-Plus-Four Treaty," he said.

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
World News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- One passenger is dead and 15 others were injured when two trains in mid Wales collided, officials said Tuesday.
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment on a high-ranking Iranian military official that alleges a string of crimes including the murder-for-hire plot of an unnamed female journalist who is a U.S. citizen.
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
World News // 8 hours ago
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI and Department of Defense are investigating the publication of two classified documents discussing Israel's preparations to attack Iran and focusing on who might have had access to them.
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
World News // 12 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israel took its war against Hezbollah to another level by targeting its financial institution, Al Qard Al Hassan, for allegedly funding the group's military activities. But experts view the move as part of Israel's deter
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a $37.83 billion loan to Ukraine that will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets, clearing the final hoop for the funds.
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike opposite a hospital in south Beirut killed at least 13 people and injured 57 hours before U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touched down in Tel Aviv on his 11th visit to the region in a year.
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
World News // 18 hours ago
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III faced more criticism from Australian Indigenous activists on Tuesday while he and Queen Camilla continued their tour of the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement