Oct. 23, 2024 / 9:10 AM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms North Korean troops are in Russia

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday confirmed North Korea has sent troops to Russia to help sustain its invasion and occupation against Ukraine. Austin called it a serious issue. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday confirmed North Korea has sent troops to Russia to help sustain its invasion and occupation against Ukraine.

"What exactly they're doing" remains to be seen, Austin told reporters in Rome. "These are things that we need to sort out."

Austin confirmed there is evidence the North Korean troops are in Russia and called it a "serious issue."

At the United Nations Tuesday North Korea denied sending roughly 12,000 troops to support Russia's attack on Ukraine.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said last week it had evidence that North Korea had already sent 1,500 special forces troops to Russia via a navy transport ship.

South Korean U.N. Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said the North Korean troops were given Russian military uniforms, false identification and Russian weapons. He called it an alarming development.

According to South Korean lawmakers, North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia and has promised 10,000 will be sent by December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday two units of North Korean soldiers, each with as many as 6,000 personnel, are being trained for deployment.

Zelensky said while Ukraine knows how to deal with the troops, it's important that Ukraine's partners not hide from the North Korean challenge.

According to U.S. intelligence, no North Korean troops have yet reached Ukraine. They landed in Vladivostok in eastern Russia.

American intelligence officials have indicated they are about to release evidence of the North Korean troop movement into Russia that includes satellite photos.

South Korea's intelligence told NBC News the North Korean deployment includes missile technicians that will be deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

The agency said those troops are there to support Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week claimed North Korea is a close neighbor and partner and that the close cooperation with Russia is not directed against third parties.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III arrives in Samoa for gathering of Commonwealth presidents
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III arrives in Samoa for gathering of Commonwealth presidents
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- King Charles III arrived in Samoa on Wednesday to preside over the gathering of Commonwealth presidents and prime ministers for the first time as head of the monarchy.
Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, calls for nuclear deterrence against U.S. threat
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, calls for nuclear deterrence against U.S. threat
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected strategic missile bases and called for bolstering nuclear deterrence against the "ever-increasing threat" posed by the United States, state-run media reported Friday.
Presumed next leader of Hezbollah is dead, Israel says
World News // 5 hours ago
Presumed next leader of Hezbollah is dead, Israel says
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Israel declared it killed Hashem Safieddine, the presumed new leader of Hezbollah, in an airstrike on Beirut early this month.
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Russia's foreign ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador to lodge a formal protest over Berlin's establishment of a new tactical maritime headquarters on its Baltic Sea coast.
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
World News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- One passenger is dead and 15 others were injured when two trains in mid Wales collided, officials said Tuesday.
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
World News // 9 hours ago
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment on a high-ranking Iranian military official that alleges a string of crimes including the murder-for-hire plot of an unnamed female journalist who is a U.S. citizen.
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
World News // 15 hours ago
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI and Department of Defense are investigating the publication of two classified documents discussing Israel's preparations to attack Iran and focusing on who might have had access to them.
