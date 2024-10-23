Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 12:01 AM

Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit

By Darryl Coote
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint press conference Tuesday October 22, 2024, in Kazan, Russia, at the start of the BRICS summit. Photo courtesy of Host Photo Agency/Kremlin/Website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint press conference Tuesday October 22, 2024, in Kazan, Russia, at the start of the BRICS summit. Photo courtesy of Host Photo Agency/Kremlin/Website

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.

This year's summit of the intergovernmental organization BRICS -- named after the first initial of each of its founding nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- is being held in Russia's southwestern city of Kazan from Tuesday through Thursday under the motto "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security."

Advertisement

Putin failed to attend last year's summit held in South Africa over fears of arrest. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the Russian leader over his war in Ukraine, which has greatly limited his ability to visit foreign nations. This week's summit provides an opportunity for Putin to be seen hosting his international counterparts, shaking hands and making deals as a powerful international leader despite the weight of sanctions and global isolation over his invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The summit also marks the third time this year that Putin has met in-person with Xi, as their two countries have grown closer amid their increasing isolation from democratic nations.

Related

The pair met on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday, and Putin called Xi a "dear friend" during a joint press conference. He also described their countries' relations as an example of what others should strive to achieve.

"We can assert with complete confidence that these relations have become a paradigm of how inter-state relations should be constructed in the modern world," Putin said. "Our multifaceted cooperation is characterized by equality, mutual benefit and an absolutely non-conformist nature."

Putin boasted that their cooperation on global issues "is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena" and that they intend to further expand coordination "to ensure global security and promote a fairer world order."

Xi added that China-Russia relations have "withstood the test of a changing international situation." He also complimented himself and Putin for doing so.

"We have taken the right path of building relations between great powers on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-direction against third parties," he said.

"Mr. president, in this new era, you and I always pay greater attention to bilateral relations and monitor them personally."

Advertisement

Neither the United States nor the democratic pressure being applied to the two authoritarian nations to adhere to international norms was mentioned by either Putin or Xi, but the Chinese leader acknowledged that they were facing an unprecedented "tectonic transformation" of the international situation.

"However, this cannot shake my conviction that the strategic choice of the two countries in favor of firm mutual support, the deep centuries-old friendship between our countries, and China and Russia's sense of duty as great powers are inviolable," he said.

Xi also celebrated BRICS as being "one of the most important platforms to consolidate the broad developing world and emerging market countries."

The meeting is the third by the two leaders, but the first since July when they met on the sidelines of an Eurasian intergovernmental security summit. Their first meeting this year was in May when Xi hosted Putin to a state visit.

Latest Headlines

Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment on a high-ranking Iranian military official that alleges a string of crimes including the murder-for-hire plot of an unnamed female journalist who is a U.S. citizen.
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
World News // 5 hours ago
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI and Department of Defense are investigating the publication of two classified documents discussing Israel's preparations to attack Iran and focusing on who might have had access to them.
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
World News // 9 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israel took its war against Hezbollah to another level by targeting its financial institution, Al Qard Al Hassan, for allegedly funding the group's military activities. But experts view the move as part of Israel's deter
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a $37.83 billion loan to Ukraine that will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets, clearing the final hoop for the funds.
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike opposite a hospital in south Beirut killed at least 13 people and injured 57 hours before U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touched down in Tel Aviv on his 11th visit to the region in a year.
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
World News // 15 hours ago
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III faced more criticism from Australian Indigenous activists on Tuesday while he and Queen Camilla continued their tour of the country.
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
World News // 16 hours ago
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- China's military conducted live-fire drills Tuesday off an island 65 miles northwest of Taiwan involving 26 ships and aircraft, some of which crossed the so-called median line down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
HSBC announces new structure, names first female financial officer
World News // 17 hours ago
HSBC announces new structure, names first female financial officer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- British financial giant HSBC announced a new consolidation of its operations on Tuesday into four geographical branches in its restructuring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement