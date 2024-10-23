Trending
Oct. 23, 2024 / 4:30 AM

Presumed next leader of Hezbollah is dead, Israel says

By Darryl Coote
Hashem Safieddine, the presumed new leader of Hezbollah, was killed early this month in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/X
Hashem Safieddine, the presumed new leader of Hezbollah, was killed early this month in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/X

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Israel declared it killed Hashem Safieddine, the presumed new leader of Hezbollah, in an airstrike on Beirut early this month.

Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, was believed to be next in line to lead the Iran-proxy militia following Israel's assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the Lebanese capital on Sept. 27.

Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Tuesday that Safieddine was killed during an airstrike on Hezbollah's main intelligence headquarters in Dahieh, a Beirut suburb, on Oct. 5 -- the same day it was reported that Safieddine had gone missing.

The Oct. 5 strike targeted a bunker where Hezbollah's intelligence leadership was believed to have been located.

The IDF said Tuesday that more than 25 Hezbollah members were in the bunker when it was attacked.

The Israeli military noted that Safieddine was a cousin of Nasrallah, and because of his family connections, "he greatly influenced decision-making in the organization."

When Nasrallah was outside of Lebanon, Safieddine served as Hezbollah's secretary general, the IDF said.

"The IDF will continue to target Hezbollah officials and terrorists and anyone who poses a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," it said.

Safieddine was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2017.

Israel has been hammering Lebanon since Sept. 23 as it seeks to eliminate the threat posed to it by the Iran-backed organization.

Israel has long been engaged in a proxy war with Iran, but it exploded into the open on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas, another Iran-proxy militia, killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped another 251 in a bloody surprise attack.

Emboldened by that strike, Hezbollah has been engaging Israel in cross-border strikes. But having decimated Hamas in Gaza over the preceding months, Israel has since turned its focus to eliminated Hezbollah.

Israel has killed a number of high-ranking Hezbollah militants in its strikes and earlier this week, it attacked branches of a bank in Lebanon accused of holding billions of dollars used to fund its destabilizing activities.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed in the war, though the majority died since late September.

Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, calls for nuclear deterrence against U.S. threat
World News // 37 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, calls for nuclear deterrence against U.S. threat
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected strategic missile bases and called for bolstering nuclear deterrence against the "ever-increasing threat" posed by the United States, state-run media reported Friday.
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia summons German ambassador over Berlin's new Baltic maritime headquarters
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Russia's foreign ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador to lodge a formal protest over Berlin's establishment of a new tactical maritime headquarters on its Baltic Sea coast.
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
World News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- One passenger is dead and 15 others were injured when two trains in mid Wales collided, officials said Tuesday.
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment on a high-ranking Iranian military official that alleges a string of crimes including the murder-for-hire plot of an unnamed female journalist who is a U.S. citizen.
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
World News // 10 hours ago
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI and Department of Defense are investigating the publication of two classified documents discussing Israel's preparations to attack Iran and focusing on who might have had access to them.
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
World News // 14 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israel took its war against Hezbollah to another level by targeting its financial institution, Al Qard Al Hassan, for allegedly funding the group's military activities. But experts view the move as part of Israel's deter
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a $37.83 billion loan to Ukraine that will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets, clearing the final hoop for the funds.
