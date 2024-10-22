Trending
Oct. 22, 2024 / 12:41 PM

European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a State of the Union address at the start of the European Parliament plenary session. in Strasbourg, eastern France on Sept. 14, 2022. The body approved a loan to Ukraine on Tuesdau. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a State of the Union address at the start of the European Parliament plenary session. in Strasbourg, eastern France on Sept. 14, 2022. The body approved a loan to Ukraine on Tuesdau. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a $38 billion loan to Ukraine that will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets, clearing the final hoop for the funds.

The 518-56 vote the European Union commitment is part of the $50 billion promised through an initiative by the G7. The European Union's commitment will decrease if the United States chips in, which is expected.

The European Parliament said in a statement while Ukraine could use the funds to service and repay other loans, Kyiv could use the funds the way the war-ravaged country sees fit.

Parliament members said the funds will be distributed through the end of 2025, and on the condition that Ukraine continues to uphold its democratic principles.

"Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression, with its brave citizens fighting not only for their own existence and freedom, but to defend democracy, human rights, freedom, and international law for all of us," rapporteur Karin Karlsbro said in a statement.

"Russia must pay for attacking Ukrainians and brutally destroying the country's infrastructure, cities, villages, and homes. The burden of rebuilding Ukraine will be shouldered by those responsible for the destruction, namely Russia."

The loan, which has already received the approval of member states, the completion of a pledge made by the G7 back this summer to continue its effort to help Ukraine.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike opposite a hospital in south Beirut killed at least 13 people and injured 57 hours before U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touched down in Tel Aviv on his 11th visit to the region in a year.
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
World News // 4 hours ago
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III faced more criticism from Australian Indigenous activists on Tuesday while he and Queen Camilla continued their tour of the country.
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- China's military conducted live-fire drills Tuesday off an island 65 miles northwest of Taiwan involving 26 ships and aircraft, some of which crossed the so-called median line down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
HSBC announces new structure, names first female financial officer
World News // 6 hours ago
HSBC announces new structure, names first female financial officer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- British financial giant HSBC announced a new consolidation of its operations on Tuesday into four geographical branches in its restructuring.
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A North Korean representative to the United Nations denied reports that Pyongyang had dispatched thousands of troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine, calling the claims "groundless."
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
World News // 10 hours ago
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Two men charged with the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted of the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, have pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel the Russia's invasion.
Mozambique police and protesters clash following political assassinations
World News // 15 hours ago
Mozambique police and protesters clash following political assassinations
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in the Mozambican capital of Maputo on Monday amid clashes between demonstrators and police as the southern African nation continues to reel from a pair of political assassinations.
Tropical Storm Oscar douses Cuba, days after power grid collapse
World News // 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Oscar douses Cuba, days after power grid collapse
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Oscar doused Cuba on Monday, three days after a massive power failure plunged more than 10 million people into the dark as the island worked to restore its decades-old power grid.
Pentagon announces $400M in new round of military arms support for Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Pentagon announces $400M in new round of military arms support for Ukraine
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced on Monday a new round of military assistance for Ukraine as it remains mired in its fight against invading Russia.
Trending Stories

Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Navy identifies 2 aviators killed in fighter jet crash in Washington state
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
Teen in custody after mass shooting in Washington state killed 5, including 3 children
Reports suggest radio tower lights not working before deadly Houston helicopter crash
Reports suggest radio tower lights not working before deadly Houston helicopter crash
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Supreme Court ends Michael Cohen's retaliation suit against Trump, other federal officials
Supreme Court ends Michael Cohen's retaliation suit against Trump, other federal officials
