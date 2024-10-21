Trending
Oct. 21, 2024 / 2:15 PM

Pentagon announces $400M in new round of military arms support for Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Marines soldiers demonstrate the HIMARS during the U.S. and Japan joint military exercise in Amami Oshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture, Japan in 2022. On Monday, the Pentagon announced a new round of HIMARS units will now be bound for Ukraine. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
U.S. Marines soldiers demonstrate the HIMARS during the U.S. and Japan joint military exercise in Amami Oshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture, Japan in 2022. On Monday, the Pentagon announced a new round of HIMARS units will now be bound for Ukraine. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced on Monday a new round of military assistance for Ukraine as it remains mired in its fight against invading Russia.

The delivery will be the 68th tranche of equipment provided by the Defense Department to Ukraine for its defense, the Biden administration announced.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority package, which has an estimated value of $400 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including munitions for rocket systems and artillery, mortar systems, and rounds, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons," the Defense Department said.

The capabilities in the package include, according to the Pentagon are ammunitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; 60 mm, 81mm and 120mm mortar systems and rounds; tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Also included are M113 armored personnel carriers; satellite communication equipment; small arms and ammunition; grenades and training equipment; demolitions equipment and munitions; equipment to protect national infrastructure; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services training and transportation.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalition to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Defense Department said.

The news came as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders about the future of the war and how the United States can assist Ukraine.

