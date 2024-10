Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during the 156th National Memorial Day Observance Ceremony in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on May 27. He visited Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv early Monday to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine amid Russian gains and a new threat from North Korea. "During his engagements, the secretary will meet with Ukraine leadership and underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield," a statement from the Defense Department said. Advertisement

During the visit he was expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and discuss Zelensky's so-called "victory plan."

The statement added that Austin will give a speech that will highlight how Ukraine "has skillfully fought back against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war of choice" and the United States' continued support of Kyiv and its armed forces.

Russia, however, has managed to push deeper into Ukraine's territory after earlier Ukraine victories and even its risky decision to push into Russian territory earlier this year. Russia has bombed Ukraine daily, some near the capital of Kyiv.

Zelensky over the weekend also called for a "strong response" from Ukraine's international partners amid "clear evidence" that North Korea was supplying Russia with troops and weapons.

Advertisement

The trip also could be one of Austin's last visits to Kyiv as defense secretary with the expectation that whoever is named president will make their own selection for the post. He is expected to discuss how the United States continues its support of Ukraine.

Austin said on Sunday that he believes the United States will continue to support Ukraine regardless of who is president.

"I do think allies and partners will continue to rise to the occasion," Austin said, according to CNN. "We've invested in things that will soon come to fruition, in terms of additional systems like NASAAMS [surface to air missiles]."