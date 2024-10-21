Advertisement
Oct. 21, 2024 / 4:12 AM

'Beirut in flames' as Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked bank

By Darryl Coote
Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike at Dahieh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, late October 20, 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,400 people have been killed and over 11,400 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of targets in Beirut and other areas of southern Lebanon overnight, including branches of a bank accused of holding funds used by Hezbollah.

The military's Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier in the night issued several evacuation orders for buildings throughout southern Lebanon he said were in the vicinity of facilities belonging to the U.S.-sanctioned Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association Bank.

"Get away from it immediately," he said in a video statement.

Jeanine Hennis, the United Nations' special coordinator for Lebanon, said that after the IDF issued its evacuations, said there was "widespread panic" in Beirut.

"A brief window to escape to safety. Intense blasts reverberate across the night sky. With each day, Lebanon suffers more. But even amid the escalating violence, solutions remain available. If only opportunities would be seized," she said.

Early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces announced it had struck dozens of Hezbollah facilities and sites it accused the Iran-proxy militia of using to finance its war against Israel.

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday morning said 15 buildings in the Lebanese capital of Beirut were struck as the IDF carried out a wide-scale attack targeting "Hezbollah's financial infrastructure.

"Beirut in flames," he said in a statement.

"Hezbollah has paid and will continue to pay a heavy price for its attacks on northern Israel and its rocket fire."

Israel accused Hezbollah of using the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association Bank to store funds it uses to purchase weapons and make payments to Hezbollah operatives.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization stores billions of dollars in the association's branches, including money that was directly held under the name of the terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.

"These strikes are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's terror infrastructure, its military capabilities and ability to rebuild."

The IDF said its strikes overnight were conducted not only in Beirut but throughout southern Lebanon and deeper into the country.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading attacks over the Israel-Lebanese border since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, another Iran-proxy militia, in Gaza, which began Oct. 7, 2023.

The cross-border strikes resulted in Israel evacuating tens of thousands of northern Israelis, and Israel has greatly intensified its assaults on Lebanon since Sept. 23. It has vowed to return the northern Israelis to their homes.

According to the Lebanese ministry of health, more than 2,460 people have been killed since Oct 7, 2023, but the vast majority died since Sept. 23.

