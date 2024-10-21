Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2024 / 7:32 AM

Indigenous Aboriginal Australian lawmaker heckles KIng Charles III after speech

By Clyde Hughes
Britain's King Charles III attends a Parliamentary reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Jaydon at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Monday. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
Britain's King Charles III attends a Parliamentary reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Jaydon at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Monday. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An Indigenous Australian senator heckled King Charles III after his address to the Australian Parliament House on Monday, yelling, "You are not my king," to the monarch.

Lidia Thorpe, an independent Aboriginal lawmaker, was escorted away from King Charles by security when she screamed her objection to him shortly after his speech, charging "genocide" against Australia's Indigenous population.

Advertisement

"You committed genocide against our people," Thorpe said in range of King Charles, according to The Guardian." Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us -- our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist."

Thorpe, who represents Victoria, has called a treaty between the Australian governing body and the Aboriginal population for years, arguing that they never ceded their land or sovereignty to Britain. Australia is the only former British colony that does not have such a treaty.

Related

Aunty Violet Sheridan, an Aboriginal elder who was part of a welcoming group for King Charles and Queen Camilla, reacted to Thorpe's statements, calling her protest "disrespectful."

Advertisement

"She does not speak for me," Sheridan said, according to BBC News.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton showed a more united front at the Parliament House, thanking the royal couple for their visit.

"You have shown great respect for Australians, even during times where we've debated the future of our own constitutional arrangements and the nature of our relationship with the crown," Albanese said. "Nothing stands still."

Latest Headlines

Moldova voters split down the middle in referendum on joining EU amid meddling claims
World News // 34 minutes ago
Moldova voters split down the middle in referendum on joining EU amid meddling claims
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Moldovans were evenly split on Monday amid final counting in a geopolitically momentous referendum on European Union accession with 50.08% in favor and 49.92% against, electoral authorities said.
Zelensky calls for 'strong response' from allies to North Korean involvement in Ukraine war
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky calls for 'strong response' from allies to North Korean involvement in Ukraine war
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "strong response" from international partners to North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, citing evidence that Pyongyang has begun sending troops.
'Beirut in flames' as Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked bank
World News // 4 hours ago
'Beirut in flames' as Israel attacks Hezbollah-linked bank
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of targets in Beirut and other areas of southern Lebanon overnight, including branches of a bank accused of holding funds used by Hezbollah.
Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Sunday its air defense systems downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, as Kyiv claims its attacks struck an important munitions plant and a military airfield in western Russia.
Israel blasted by UNIFIL for bulldozing observation tower
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel blasted by UNIFIL for bulldozing observation tower
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israel has once again been scolded by the United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which accused Israeli fighters of bulldozing one of its observation towers near Marwahin.
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Bahamas, bears down on powerless Cuba
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Bahamas, bears down on powerless Cuba
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two new tropical storms were named Saturday and one quickly developed into a hurricane as the deadly 2024 storm season continued to churn across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
World News // 17 hours ago
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Cubans are facing a third consecutive day without power Sunday as a hurricane looms.
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hezbollah targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea early Saturday morning with three explosive drones, two of which were destroyed en route, while the third missed the house.
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials, including Kyiv's top diplomat, and South Korea's intelligence agency say North Korea is deploying thousands of troops to help Russia with its war against Ukraine.
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
World News // 2 days ago
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fast food restaurant brand Chick-fil-A says it's marking its first expansion into Asia with a $75 million push targeting Singapore.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
At least 1 dead in latest homecoming shooting
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement