Israel blasted by UNIFIL for bulldozing observation tower

United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, on Sept. 15, 2024. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israel has once again been scolded by the United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which accused Israeli fighters of bulldozing one of its observation towers near Marwahin. "Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times," the peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, said in a statement. Advertisement

"Yet again, we note that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701."

The peacekeeping force noted that Israeli fighters have repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line, a demarcation drawn by the United Nations in 2000 to confirm Israel's withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon after years of occupation.

Last week, UNIFIL warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law" after peacekeepers were injured by smoke caused by the IDF.

At the time, UNIFIL added that three platoons of Israeli fighters breached the main gate of its camp with tanks and forcibly entered to demand that the peacekeepers leave to aid Israel in its assault on Lebanon.

The head of the peacekeeping force has since vowed that the blue helmets would stay put, despite Israel's demands.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said: "the decision was made that UNIFIL would currently stay in all its positions, in spite of the calls that were made by the IDF to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line."

Israel is known for bulldozing the buildings of its enemies, often demolishing the homes of Palestinians living in the West Bank.