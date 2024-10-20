Advertisement
World News
Oct. 20, 2024 / 3:53 PM

Israel blasted by UNIFIL for bulldozing observation tower

By Adam Schrader
United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, on Sept. 15, 2024. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR
United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, on Sept. 15, 2024. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israel has once again been scolded by the United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which accused Israeli fighters of bulldozing one of its observation towers near Marwahin.

"Yet again, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times," the peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Yet again, we note that breaching a UN position and damaging UN assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701."

The peacekeeping force noted that Israeli fighters have repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line, a demarcation drawn by the United Nations in 2000 to confirm Israel's withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon after years of occupation.

Related

Last week, UNIFIL warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law" after peacekeepers were injured by smoke caused by the IDF.

At the time, UNIFIL added that three platoons of Israeli fighters breached the main gate of its camp with tanks and forcibly entered to demand that the peacekeepers leave to aid Israel in its assault on Lebanon.

Advertisement

The head of the peacekeeping force has since vowed that the blue helmets would stay put, despite Israel's demands.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said: "the decision was made that UNIFIL would currently stay in all its positions, in spite of the calls that were made by the IDF to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line."

Israel is known for bulldozing the buildings of its enemies, often demolishing the homes of Palestinians living in the West Bank.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Bahamas, bears down on powerless Cuba
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Bahamas, bears down on powerless Cuba
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two new tropical storms were named Saturday and one quickly developed into a hurricane as the deadly 2024 storm season continued to churn across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
World News // 2 hours ago
As hurricane bears down, 10 million Cubans face power outage
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Millions of Cubans are facing a third consecutive day without power Sunday as a hurricane looms.
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hezbollah targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea early Saturday morning with three explosive drones, two of which were destroyed en route, while the third missed the house.
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials, including Kyiv's top diplomat, and South Korea's intelligence agency say North Korea is deploying thousands of troops to help Russia with its war against Ukraine.
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
World News // 2 days ago
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fast food restaurant brand Chick-fil-A says it's marking its first expansion into Asia with a $75 million push targeting Singapore.
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
World News // 1 day ago
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The electric grid on the island of Cuba went entirely offline Friday after the failure of a major power plant east of Havana, government officials announced.
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
World News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that unleashed an Israeli brutal and destructive war against Gaza, could present an opportunity to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
World News // 2 days ago
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday, urging sustained resolve to support Ukraine. They discussed Middle East de-escalation.
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hamas confirmed the death of their leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya. He said Sinwar's death would not deter Hamas.
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
World News // 2 days ago
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Friday into the death of a baby pulled from the English Channel after an overloaded boat carrying migrants got in to trouble off the northern coast of France.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Details of how Israel's purported preparations for Iran attack leaked, explained
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
Texas lawmakers, rather than Gov. Abbott, took lead in winning Roberson reprieve
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
Harris rallies with Usher in Atlanta, Trump speaks in Pa. as early voting begins
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
NYC investigators detail corruption at homeless shelters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement