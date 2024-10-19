Advertisement
World News
Oct. 19, 2024 / 4:51 PM

Ukraine, South Korea say North Korean troops poised to fight with Russia

By Mike Heuer
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin are pictured during a summit meeting on Sept. 13, 2023. Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korean troops are being deployed by the Russia military for action against Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin are pictured during a summit meeting on Sept. 13, 2023. Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korean troops are being deployed by the Russia military for action against Ukraine. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials, including Kyiv's top diplomat, and South Korea's intelligence agency say North Korea is deploying thousands of troops to help Russia with its war against Ukraine.

"North Korea is aiding Russian aggression against Ukraine with weapons and personnel," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday on social media. "Not Mercenaries. Regular units, which Moscow plans to use as cannon fodder."

Advertisement

Calling the plans a "serious escalation" of the war, Sybiha said, "The Euro-Atlantic community must wake up to the fact that DPRK invades Europe alongside Russia and act without delay."

The South Korea National Intelligence Service, meanwhile, reported Friday it has confirmed North Korea will deploy about 12,000 soldiers to Russia to support its war in Ukraine and already has sent troops to Russia.

Related

"They will be ready on Nov. 1," Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate leader Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with U.S. defense news and analysis website The War Zone published Thursday.

The North Korean troops will use Russian equipment and ammunition with 2,600 headed for the Kursk region, he claimed.

The government-run Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security also shared with CNN a video purporting to show North Korean soldiers lined up to receive Russian military uniforms.

Advertisement

The center also provided with a copy of a questionnaire written in Russian at the top and listing sizing for shoes, hats, uniforms and headgear written in Korean.

The North Korean troops are being taken to Russia aboard Russian Navy transport vessels and began the deployment Oct. 8 through Sunday, the agency said, claiming about 1,500 North Korean troops were transported to the Russian port of Vladivostok aboard three Russian escort vessels and four amphibious landing ships.

The troops are among North Korea's best and are deployed in Vladivostok, Ussuriiysk, Khabarovsk and Blagoveshchensk while wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian weapons while being integrated into Russian military units, the NIS reported.

The agency also claimed the North Korean troops are being issued local identifications to try to hide their deployment in Russia and that Moscow intends to deploy them the front lines in Ukraine after their training.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Pyongyang June and signed a treaty that includes providing mutual defense.

The Kyiv Independent on Saturday cited unconfirmed reports indicating a recent Ukrainian missile strike in a Russian-occupied area killed North Korean officers.

U.S. and Ukraine officials also say North Korea began supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and artillery shells about a year ago.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
World News // 5 hours ago
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hezbollah targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea early Saturday morning with three explosive drones, two of which were destroyed en route, while the third missed the house.
Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
World News // 4 hours ago
Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two new tropical storms were named Saturday and one quickly developed into a hurricane as the deadly 2024 storm season continued to churn across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
World News // 1 day ago
Chick-fil-A launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fast food restaurant brand Chick-fil-A says it's marking its first expansion into Asia with a $75 million push targeting Singapore.
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
World News // 23 hours ago
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The electric grid on the island of Cuba went entirely offline Friday after the failure of a major power plant east of Havana, government officials announced.
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that unleashed an Israeli brutal and destructive war against Gaza, could present an opportunity to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
World News // 1 day ago
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday, urging sustained resolve to support Ukraine. They discussed Middle East de-escalation.
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hamas confirmed the death of their leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya. He said Sinwar's death would not deter Hamas.
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
World News // 1 day ago
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Friday into the death of a baby pulled from the English Channel after an overloaded boat carrying migrants got in to trouble off the northern coast of France.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- King Charles arrived in Australia on Friday for his first trip there as head of the monarchy with Queen Camilla by his side,
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Economic growth in China slowed slightly in the second quarter pulled down by weak consumer sentiment and a struggling property, throwing doubt on the Chinese Communist Party's 5% growth target for the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
Hurricane Oscar, Tropical Storm Nadine threaten Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
Entire island of Cuba left without electricity after failure of key power plant
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Hezbollah drones target Netanyahu's home; PM calls it 'assassination' attempt
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
Boeing, machinists union reach tentative deal to end 5-week strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement