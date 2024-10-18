Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 5:05 PM

Chick-fil-a launches push into Asian market with first location in Singapore

By Don Jacobson
The U.S. chicken sandwich restaurant chain Chick-fil-A announced this week it will make its first push into Asia with new locations in Singapore beginning next year. Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A
The U.S. chicken sandwich restaurant chain Chick-fil-A announced this week it will make its first push into Asia with new locations in Singapore beginning next year. Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fast food restaurant brand Chick-fil-A says it's marking its first expansion into Asia with a $75 million push targeting Singapore.

The Atlanta-based franchise chain, which has based its growth on its signature chicken sandwiches, revealed Thursday it will open its first Singapore location in late 2025 following a successful pop-up experience in June.

Advertisement

"The profound love that Singaporeans have for food, as well as the city's strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market, make it the ideal choice for Chick-fil-A's first permanent restaurant in the region," Chief International Officer Anita Costello said in a statement. "We are grateful for the overwhelming support and positive response from Singaporeans so far and we look forward to serving them in 2025."

Chick-fil-A's Asian expansion comes on the heels of a similar first-time push into Britain planned for early 2025, which was announced last month. In that effort, the chain says it will invest more than $100 million over the next 10 years to build an overseas presence.

Related

Chick-fil-A has become the third-largest restaurant chain in the United States by using a strategy of recruiting mostly single-unit owner-operators who share in the company's profits, according to the industry news website Restaurant Business. But in Asia, it will face stiff chicken competition from KFC, which already operates more than 10,000 outlets in China.

Advertisement

The company's plans currently call for a $1 billion expansion into five international markets by 2030, the Wall Street Journal reported last year.

Chick-fil-A posted systemwide sales of $21.6 billion in sales in 2023, a 14.7% increase over 2022 and 43% over 2021, according to research by restaurant analyst Technomic Ignite -- placing it behind only McDonald's and Starbucks in the fast-service food industry.

The company, whose locations are closed on Sundays in accordance with the Christian religious beliefs of founder S. Truett Cathy, courted controversy in 2012 when current CEO Dan Cathy voiced opposition to gay marriage. He later acknowledged it was a mistake for his company to take a position on the issue, although he said he remained personally opposed to gay marriage.

In 2019 Chick-fil-A announced it would no longer donate money to organizations that oppose same-sex and transgender rights.

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
World News // 2 hours ago
Analysis: Sinwar's killing a chance to end wars in Gaza, Lebanon -- with U.S. pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that unleashed an Israeli brutal and destructive war against Gaza, could present an opportunity to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
World News // 6 hours ago
Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday, urging sustained resolve to support Ukraine. They discussed Middle East de-escalation.
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
World News // 7 hours ago
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hamas confirmed the death of their leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya. He said Sinwar's death would not deter Hamas.
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
World News // 7 hours ago
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Friday into the death of a baby pulled from the English Channel after an overloaded boat carrying migrants got in to trouble off the northern coast of France.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
World News // 8 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- King Charles arrived in Australia on Friday for his first trip there as head of the monarchy with Queen Camilla by his side,
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
World News // 9 hours ago
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Economic growth in China slowed slightly in the second quarter pulled down by weak consumer sentiment and a struggling property, throwing doubt on the Chinese Communist Party's 5% growth target for the year.
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
World News // 14 hours ago
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea a "foreign country" and rejected the goal of reunification, state media reported Friday, days after Pyongyang blew up sections of roads connecting it with the South.
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation Wednesday night in southern Gaza.
U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned three organizations and one person for aiding development and production for Russian Garpiya drones used to attack Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
Cool-air technology company Tigeraire challenges Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods' apparel logo
Cool-air technology company Tigeraire challenges Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods' apparel logo
Former Amazon employee sentenced for stealing $500,000
Former Amazon employee sentenced for stealing $500,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement