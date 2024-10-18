Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement

Hamas confirmed the death of their leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya. He said Sinwar's death would not deter Hamas and would strengthen their movement. File Photo by Hamas Movement Press Office /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hamas confirmed the death of leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said Sinwar's death, during an Israeli ground operation in Gaza, would not deter Hamas. Advertisement

"The martyrdom of our leader Sinwar and those before him will only strengthen and fortify our movement," Al-Hayya said in his video statement Friday.

Hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Al-Hayya said, won't be released until the war in Gaza ends and Israel fully withdraws its forces from the Gaza strip.

"Hamas is moving forward until the establishment of the Palestinian state on all Palestinian soil with Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

Israel said Friday it is sending more troops into northern Gaza to support other military units conducting operations in Jabalia, the largest of eight Palestinian refugee camps that have existed for decades in Gaza.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement, "Our war is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza. And we mean it. We are working to increase the amount of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medicine that goes into Gaza."

Advertisement

He added, "To the people of Gaza who are suffering because of Yahya Sinwar, this day our thoughts are with the families of those murdered or kidnapped because of Sinwar."

Hagari said Israel will continue to operate in Gaza "until we complete all our missions."

Al-Hayya said Hamas will continue fighting to achieve the Palestinian people's ambitions and said Sinwar's death will strengthen the Hamas movement.

President Biden said in a statement that Sinwar's death was good for the world, Israel and the United States.

He said Sinwar was a terrorist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis, Palestinians, Americans and citizens from over 50 countries.

"There is now the opportunity for a "day after" in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Biden's statement said. " Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists."