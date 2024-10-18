Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Biden meets with German leaders, urges sustained resolve for Ukraine support

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday. The White House said they discussed Ukraine support, efforts to de-escalate in the Middle East and countering antisemitism and other forms of hate. Pool Photo by Carsten Ko/EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday. The White House said they discussed Ukraine support, efforts to de-escalate in the Middle East and countering antisemitism and other forms of hate. Pool Photo by Carsten Ko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday, urging sustained resolve to support Ukraine.

They discussed Middle East de-escalation and Biden underscored the U.S. commitment to continue working closely with Germany.

Advertisement

Biden said after meeting with Scholz at the German chancellery that the two nations must continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"We must sustain our resolve, our effort and our support I know the cost is heavy," Biden said. "But make no mistake. It pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails."

Related

Scholz said Germany and the United States have coordinated closely on support for Ukraine.

Steinmeier presented Biden with Germany's highest "Order of Merit" in a ceremony.

"This award means so much to me for out it says about us. The journey we've taken, the alliance we've strengthened, the way that we have as two separate nations, risen together to meet our moment," Biden said in remarks during the ceremony.

"The dream of Europe, whole and free, remains the work of our time. The times I've lived through have taught me that history does move forward and things can get better if we determine they must. And we must never underestimate the power of democracy. We must never underestimate the value of alliances."

Advertisement

He said Europe and the United States must continue to push back against Russia's aggression in Ukraine until there's a just and lasting peace.

Biden's German meetings come as America's European allies face great uncertainty regarding continued U.S. support for Ukraine should Donald Trump win the presidential election Nov. 5.

"The President underscored the close U.S. diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with Germany," The White House said in readouts of the meetings. "He also underscored the U.S. commitment to continue working together to address the challenges of today and tomorrow and deliver results for both our peoples."

According to the White House, "Biden expressed his appreciation for Chancellor Scholz's leadership in increasing Germany's investment in NATO's collective defense and in securing the release of wrongfully detained Americans, along with other human rights activists and political dissidents from Russian prison, earlier this year."

Latest Headlines

Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
World News // 2 hours ago
Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says it will strengthen its movement
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hamas confirmed the death of their leader Yahya Sinwar Friday in a video statement from senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya. He said Sinwar's death would not deter Hamas.
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
World News // 2 hours ago
Baby killed after small boat bringing migrants from France to Britain sinks in English Channel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Friday into the death of a baby pulled from the English Channel after an overloaded boat carrying migrants got in to trouble off the northern coast of France.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla arrive in Australia for first visit by reigning king
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- King Charles arrived in Australia on Friday for his first trip there as head of the monarchy with Queen Camilla by his side,
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese economy misses growth target for second straight quarter, but shows signs of a turnaround
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Economic growth in China slowed slightly in the second quarter pulled down by weak consumer sentiment and a struggling property, throwing doubt on the Chinese Communist Party's 5% growth target for the year.
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un rejects reunification with 'foreign country' South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea a "foreign country" and rejected the goal of reunification, state media reported Friday, days after Pyongyang blew up sections of roads connecting it with the South.
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation Wednesday night in southern Gaza.
U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned three organizations and one person for aiding development and production for Russian Garpiya drones used to attack Ukraine.
British regulator warns tech companies of possible significant fines under online safety law
World News // 1 day ago
British regulator warns tech companies of possible significant fines under online safety law
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In a progress update Thursday Britain's independent communications regulator Ofcom warned tech companies that starting in December they could face significant fines if they fail to comply with a new online safety law.
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
World News // 1 day ago
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for talks with Germany's leadership on how best to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the Middle East and other shared geopolitical concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Trump wants release of Jan. 6 evidence against him blocked until after election
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Search continues for crew of crashed Navy fighter jet
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Texas Supreme Court halts death row inmate execution
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Grand jury indicts father, son on multiple charges tied to deadly Georgia school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement