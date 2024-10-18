President Joe Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin Friday. The White House said they discussed Ukraine support, efforts to de-escalate in the Middle East and countering antisemitism and other forms of hate. Pool Photo by Carsten Ko/EPA-EFE

Biden said after meeting with Scholz at the German chancellery that the two nations must continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"We must sustain our resolve, our effort and our support I know the cost is heavy," Biden said. "But make no mistake. It pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails."

Scholz said Germany and the United States have coordinated closely on support for Ukraine.

Steinmeier presented Biden with Germany's highest "Order of Merit" in a ceremony.

"This award means so much to me for out it says about us. The journey we've taken, the alliance we've strengthened, the way that we have as two separate nations, risen together to meet our moment," Biden said in remarks during the ceremony.

"The dream of Europe, whole and free, remains the work of our time. The times I've lived through have taught me that history does move forward and things can get better if we determine they must. And we must never underestimate the power of democracy. We must never underestimate the value of alliances."

He said Europe and the United States must continue to push back against Russia's aggression in Ukraine until there's a just and lasting peace.

Biden's German meetings come as America's European allies face great uncertainty regarding continued U.S. support for Ukraine should Donald Trump win the presidential election Nov. 5.

"The President underscored the close U.S. diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with Germany," The White House said in readouts of the meetings. "He also underscored the U.S. commitment to continue working together to address the challenges of today and tomorrow and deliver results for both our peoples."

According to the White House, "Biden expressed his appreciation for Chancellor Scholz's leadership in increasing Germany's investment in NATO's collective defense and in securing the release of wrongfully detained Americans, along with other human rights activists and political dissidents from Russian prison, earlier this year."