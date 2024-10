Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Australia on what is the first visit by a reigning king to the nation. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- King Charles arrived in Australia on Friday for his first trip there as head of the monarchy with Queen Camilla by his side. The trip also marks the first visit by a reigning king to the nation after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first queen to make the trip since 1954. Advertisement

Upon their arrival, the royal couple were treated to a light show that featured Sydney's famed Opera House.

"Ahead of our first visit to Australia as king and queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special," the couple said in a joint statement, according to The Independent.

It also marked King Charles' first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He is being joined on the trip with two physicians as precautionary measures.

King Charles will make official trips to Sydney and Canberra ahead of traveling to Samoa on Wednesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Charles had visited Australia 16 times as prince dating back to 1966. His last visit was in 2018.

He will also visit the Royal Australian Navy in Sydney. The Navy will be on display during a fleet review of Sydney Harbor. The royal couple will attend a community barbecue while in the area as well.

Queen Camilla will meet with domestic violence advocates and families of victims during the visit. She will also engage members of an organization that helps distribute donations to various Australian charities.