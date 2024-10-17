Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 2:49 PM

Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operation in southern Gaza

By Mike Heuer
Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation Wednesday night in southern Gaza. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 4 | Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation Wednesday night in southern Gaza. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a ground operation Wednesday night in southern Gaza.

"Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar," the IDF said in a brief post on X made at about 1 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Advertisement

In a post made four hours earlier, the IDF said it eliminated three terrorists and were checking if one of them was Sinwar.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were not signs of the presence of hostages in the area," the IDF said. "The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

Related

Later IDF forces identified Sinwar's body and reported confirmation of his death to media in a prepared statement.

The IDF "confirms that after a year-long pursuit, yesterday, Oct. 16, 2024, IDF soldiers from the Southern Command eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Advertisement

Hamas officials on Thursday said indications suggest Sinwar was killed by the IDF but have not confirmed or denied his death.

Hamas said it would make official statements only using its Telegram channel or website.

Two photos published Thursday by the Jerusalem Post show what appears to be Sinwar's dead body in rubble.

"In response to recent reports concerning the identification of Yahya Sinwar's assassination, the Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet are actively working to establish a definitive identification," Israel Police said several hours after initial reports suggested Sinwar had been killed.

Dental images and DNA testing were used to identify Sinwar's body, and reports indicated the IDF cut off one of Sinwar's fingers to identify his body, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The White House released a statement soon after reports of Sinwar's death began to surface.

"With our intelligence help, the IDF relentlessly pursued Hamas's leaders, flushing them out of their hiding places and forcing them onto the run," President Joe Biden said Thursday in a prepared statement.

"There has rarely been a military campaign like this, with Hamas leaders living and moving through hundreds of miles of tunnels, organized in multiple stories underground, determined to protect themselves with no care for the civilians suffering above ground," Biden said.

Advertisement

"Today, however, proves once again that no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes," Biden added.

The military operation that killed Sinwar and other Hamas members was unplanned and occurred after IDF forces determined terrorists were operating out of a building, which the IDF struck.

One of the other two Hamas members was the terrorist organization's Khan Yunis division commander and had been staying close to Sinwar since Hamas attacked Israel last year on Oct. 7.

The IDF said Sinwar was using six hostages to protect himself but the hostages were killed shortly before the IDF could free them during an operation.

Since then, Sinwar was not staying among hostages, the IDF said.

The IDF says Sinwar was the mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack that killed 1,200 and captured 250 hostages and triggered the war in Gaza.

The Hamas attack killed 43 U.S. citizens and captured 12 more who were taken hostage.

Since the Oct. 7 attack, Israel has killed 42,000 Hamas militants and Gazan civilians, Axios reported.

Sinwar replaced former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, whom IDF forces killed in Iran in July.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned three organizations and one person for aiding development and production for Russian Garpiya drones used to attack Ukraine.
British regulator warns tech companies of possible significant fines under online safety law
World News // 4 hours ago
British regulator warns tech companies of possible significant fines under online safety law
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In a progress update Thursday Britain's independent communications regulator Ofcom warned tech companies that starting in December they could face significant fines if they fail to comply with a new online safety law.
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for talks with Germany's leadership on how best to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the Middle East and other shared geopolitical concerns.
Italy outlaws overseas surrogacy for residents
World News // 4 hours ago
Italy outlaws overseas surrogacy for residents
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Italian lawmakers passed a law on Wednesday making it illegal for couples to travel to the United States and other countries to circumvent Italy's ban on surrogacy to conceive a child.
European Central Bank cuts interest rates again based on easing inflation
World News // 5 hours ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates again based on easing inflation
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank's governing council Thursday cut three key interest rates by 25 basis points, based on inflation falling.
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
World News // 6 hours ago
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday Instagram is launching a new campaign to help teens and their parents avoid sextortion and fight the financially-driven scammers who prey on teens and children.
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. military forces hit underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of north-western areas of Yemen overnight, targeting the Iran-backed group's ability to attack vessels in the Red Sea.
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
World News // 10 hours ago
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- India made a "horrific mistake" by attempting to violate Canada's sovereignty, Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said.
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement