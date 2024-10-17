Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 12:03 AM

Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability

By Sheri Walsh
Mary Davis, Special Olympics International; Virginia Atkinson, International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Professor Michael Stein, Harvard Law School Project on Disability; Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara, US Department of State; and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Taryn Williams, US Department of Labor join the G7 Ministers’ first meeting on Inclusion and Disability, held this week in Umbria, Italy. Photo courtesy of Special Olympics
Mary Davis, Special Olympics International; Virginia Atkinson, International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Professor Michael Stein, Harvard Law School Project on Disability; Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara, US Department of State; and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Taryn Williams, US Department of Labor join the G7 Ministers’ first meeting on Inclusion and Disability, held this week in Umbria, Italy. Photo courtesy of Special Olympics

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.

Special Olympics chief executive officer Mary Davis commended the landmark summit of government officials from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, for the "significant step forward in our collective journey towards a more inclusive world."

Advertisement

"Special Olympics is honored to be part of this historic event and ensure that our community of young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has a seat at the table alongside leaders from these seven major economies," Davis said.

"We are committed to working with G7 leaders to ensure that the voices of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities are heard and their needs are met," Davis added. "This summit has shown that when we come together with a shared vision, we can create real change."

Related

Recent data shows there are an estimated 65 million primary and lower secondary-school age children with disabilities in developing countries who are underserved in terms of education and social services, according to the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, which says fewer than 5% of those children will complete primary school.

Advertisement

While Davis commended the conference, which ended with attendees signing the Solfagnano Charter -- a series of commitments to strengthen inclusion -- she challenged leaders to continue their work.

"This inaugural meeting must not be the last," Davis said, as she called on "all subsequent G7 presidencies to schedule regular ministerial meetings on disability to monitor progress to ensure that commitments to inclusion yield results: better policies, stronger legal frameworks and more financial resources."

Special Olympics, the global sports organization founded in 1968, is working to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. It currently represents more than 4 million athletes and 1 million coaches and volunteers in 200 countries.

"The message from the G7 is clear: the future of economic and political cooperation is disability inclusive," said Sara Minkara, the U.S. State Department's special advisor on international disability rights.

"We look forward to seeing how other bi- and multilateral partnerships carry this good work forward and elevate the voices of the 16% of the world's population with a disability."

Latest Headlines

147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 13 hours ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 11 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 19 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
World News // 12 hours ago
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes Wednesday hit the Nabatieh, Lebanon municipal building during a crisis meeting, killing at least six people, including the mayor.
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his plan to achieve victory in the war with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the conflict in 2025 at the latest.
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
World News // 14 hours ago
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement