Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 4:33 AM

India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, says Trudeau

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) of posing a threat to members of the South Asian community in Canada. File Photo by Press Information Bureau/UPI
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) of posing a threat to members of the South Asian community in Canada. File Photo by Press Information Bureau/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- India made a "horrific mistake" by attempting to violate Canada's sovereignty, Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said, as Ottawa continues to lob stringent accusations that New Delhi agents pose a threat to the lives of Southeast Asians on Canadian soil.

Trudeau made the staunch criticism of India on Wednesday during the second day of a two-day public inquiry into foreign interference, two days after Canada and India expelled one another's diplomats as Ottawa has become more vocal about alleged threats posed by India to the Canadian public.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday, investigations have uncovered "serious criminal activity" being committed by agents of India within the country. The federal police agency said that over the past few years it has charged "a significant number" of people linked to the Indian govenrment for direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts.

There have also been more than a dozen credible and imminent threats to life targeting members of the South Asian community, specifically members of the separatist Khalistan movement, which seeks to create a separate homeland for Sikhs in India's Punjab region.

Advertisement

Trudeau has previously accused India of being behind the June 18, 2023, assassination of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

"We are not looking to provoke or create a fight with India," the Canadian leader said Wednesday during the hearing. "The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada and we need to respond in order to ensure Canadians are safe."

India has staunchly rejected the accusations. Following Trudeau's testimony on Wednesday, New Delhi's foreign ministry spokesman, Shri Randhir Jaiswal, released a statement saying it only confirmed that Ottawa has no evidence to support its claims.

"Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and India diplomats," Jaiswal said. "The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behavior has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
World News // 4 hours ago
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 18 hours ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 16 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 23 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement