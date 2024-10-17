U.S. sanctions Russia drone production network, including Chinese-based companies

The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned a Russia drone procurement network. Two of the companies are Chinese-based. It's the first time the U.S. has sanctioned PRC entities directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms. Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing May 16. File photo by Sergey Bobylev/ EPA-EFE / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned three organizations and one person for aiding development and production for Russian Garpiya drones used to attack Ukraine. Sanctioned entities were Chinese-based Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd., and Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd., and Russia-based Limited Liability Company Trading House Vector.

The United States has imposed previous sanctions on Chinese entities for providing critical inputs to Russia's military-industrial base.

But Treasury said these are the first U.S. sanctions "imposed on PRC entities directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms."

Russian national Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, General Director and beneficial owner of Russian defense company TSK Vector, was also sanctioned for assisting in drone procurement for Russia.

Treasury said Yamshikov directed procurement activities on behalf of TSK Vektor, including the procurement of sensitive UAV components for the Garpiya series one-way attack UAV program.

"The Garpiya has been deployed by Russia in its brutal war against Ukraine, destroying critical infrastructure and causing mass casualties," the Treasury Department said in a Thursday statement. "Designed and developed by People's Republic of China-based experts, the Garpiya is produced at PRC-based factories in collaboration with Russian defense firms before transferring the drones to Russia for use against Ukraine."



According to Treasury, a Russian state-owned weapons company called JSC Aeropspace Defense Concern Almaz-Antey coordinates Garpiya drone production at Chinese factories.

The weapons are then transferred to Russia for use in attacking Ukraine.

The Limbach company produces Garpiya engines while Redlepus collaborates with TSK Vector helping to transport and ship the drone components.

"Russia increasingly relies on the expertise of foreign professionals and the import of sophisticated technologies to sustain its weapons program and advance its military campaign against Ukraine," said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith in a statement.

He added, "We will continue to disrupt the networks that enable Russia's acquisition and use of these advanced weapons."