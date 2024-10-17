Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 3:45 AM

U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto

By Thomas Maresca
The United States and 10 allies formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on North Korean sanctions violations. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell (L), South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (R) and other ambassadors announced the launch in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of South Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The United States and 10 allies formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on North Korean sanctions violations. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell (L), South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (R) and other ambassadors announced the launch in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of South Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the group said in a joint statement.

The move, announced Wednesday, came after Russia used its U.N. Security Council veto earlier this year to end the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which had overseen North Korean sanctions monitoring since 2009.

Advertisement

Washington and its allies have been seeking ways to develop new oversight mechanisms since the panel officially ceased operations in April.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, or MSMT, aims to "assist the full implementation of U.N. sanctions on the DPRK by publishing information based on rigorous inquiry into sanctions violations and evasion attempts," the joint statement said.

Related

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

"We underscore our shared determination to fully implement relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions regarding the DPRK, reaffirm that the path to dialogue remains open, and call on all states to join global efforts to maintain international peace and security in the face of the ongoing threats from the DPRK," the statement said.

Advertisement

Members include the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea.

The launch was unveiled at a vice foreign ministers meeting in Seoul that included U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano.

In a separate statement, the U.S., South Korean and Japanese diplomats "expressed their grave concern over the DPRK's illicit arms transfer, malicious cyber activities and dispatch of workers abroad to fund its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, and decided to continue our trilateral efforts focused on combating them."

Russia and North Korea have grown closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the two isolated regimes signing a mutual defense pact in June.

North Korea is accused of supplying munitions and missiles to Russia by Washington and Seoul, although Pyongyang denies the claim. On Wednesday, South Korea's Defense Ministry said it was closely monitoring the possibility of the North also sending troops after Ukrainian media reported Russia was forming a new battalion including up to 3,000 North Koreans.

The Security Council imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 after Pyongyang's first nuclear test and has added several rounds since. The Panel of Experts was established in 2009 to help monitor compliance. Its mandate had been renewed annually until Russia's veto.

Advertisement

The panel's final report in March cited numerous sanctions violations by North Korea, including an estimated $3 billion generated from cyberattacks used to fund the regime's illicit weapons program.

Latest Headlines

India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, says Trudeau
World News // 14 minutes ago
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, says Trudeau
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- India made a "horrific mistake" by attempting to violate Canada's sovereignty, Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said.
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
World News // 4 hours ago
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 18 hours ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 16 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 23 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement