Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 12:24 AM

North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea's constitution has officially defined South Korea as a "hostile state," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday as tensions on the Peninsula are at their highest point in years. Leader Kim Jong Un, pictured at a simulated counterattack drill in April, earlier this year declared South Korea the "invariable principal enemy." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea's constitution has officially defined South Korea as a "hostile state," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday as tensions on the Peninsula are at their highest point in years. Leader Kim Jong Un, pictured at a simulated counterattack drill in April, earlier this year declared South Korea the "invariable principal enemy." File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.

The North blew up sections of two roads connected with the South earlier this week as "an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution, which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state," Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

The DPRK and ROK are the official acronyms for North Korea and South Korea, respectively.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said that 200-foot sections of roads and railways on both coasts "have been completely blocked through blasting," KCNA reported.

Related

The detonations, which South Korea's military announced on Tuesday, were "part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory," the report said.

Neither road has been in use for years but the move is symbolic of deteriorating inter-Korean relations.

Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South the "invariable principal enemy" and publicly called for a constitutional change rejecting a long-held official goal of reunification.

Advertisement

North Korea convened a parliamentary session to revise its constitution last week but had not revealed any details of the changes until now, as cross-border tensions between the two Koreas are at their highest point in years.

The North recently accused the South of flying drones over Pyongyang three times this month and its military announced that orders were given for eight artillery brigades along the border to be on standby to open fire.

Pyongyang has also floated thousands of trash-carrying balloons over the border since June, while both sides have engaged in Cold War-style loudspeaker broadcasts in the DMZ.

Latest Headlines

Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
World News // 1 hour ago
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 15 hours ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 13 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 20 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes Wednesday hit the Nabatieh, Lebanon municipal building during a crisis meeting, killing at least six people, including the mayor.
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his plan to achieve victory in the war with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the conflict in 2025 at the latest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement