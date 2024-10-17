Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 10:34 AM

Italy outlaws overseas surrogacy for residents

By Clyde Hughes
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2024. She supported a law against overseas surrogacy, which passed on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2024. She supported a law against overseas surrogacy, which passed on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Italian lawmakers passed a law on Wednesday making it illegal for couples to travel to the United States and other countries to circumvent Italy's ban on surrogacy to conceive a child.

Backed by Italy's governing far-right party, legislators voted 84-58 in Italy's Senate, backing the conservative agenda of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the country's first woman leader.

Advertisement

Violations can lead to up to two years in prison and fines up to $1.08 million.

"Motherhood is absolutely unique," said Italian Sen. Lavinia Mennuni, of the Brothers of Italy Party, according to EuroNews.com. "It absolutely cannot be surrogated and it is the foundation of our civilization. We want to uproot the phenomenon of surrogacy tourism."

Related

But opponents railed at the decision, saying that it would be applied only to the poor and cut off a chance for couples who want to have children and families.

"[The law is] unreasonable and completely out of line with the rulings of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights," said Anna Rossomando, of Italy's center-left Democratic Party."

Opponents also worry it will particularly impact the LGBTQ community, as Miloni has previously spoken out about LGBT couples seeking to use the process to conceive a child.

Advertisement

"Yes, to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby," Meloni said in a 2022 speech.

LGBTQ activists protested outside the Senate during the voting with banners. They were joined by several lawmakers as well.

The law is in line with the views of Pope Francis and the powerful Vatican. A doctrine from the Vatican issued in April said that having a child should be a "gift" and should not become "a mere object" for transaction.

Latest Headlines

Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
World News // 30 minutes ago
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for talks with Germany's leadership on how best to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the Middle East and other shared geopolitical concerns.
European Central Bank cuts interest rates again based on easing inflation
World News // 38 minutes ago
European Central Bank cuts interest rates again based on easing inflation
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank's governing council Thursday cut three key interest rates by 25 basis points, based on inflation falling.
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
World News // 1 hour ago
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday Instagram is launching a new campaign to help teens and their parents avoid sextortion and fight the financially-driven scammers who prey on teens and children.
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. military forces hit underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of north-western areas of Yemen overnight, targeting the Iran-backed group's ability to attack vessels in the Red Sea.
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
World News // 6 hours ago
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- India made a "horrific mistake" by attempting to violate Canada's sovereignty, Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said.
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
World News // 10 hours ago
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 1 day ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement