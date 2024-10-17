Trending
Oct. 17, 2024 / 10:25 AM / Updated at 10:40 AM

Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'

By Paul Godfrey
President Joe Biden traveled to Germany Thursday for talks with leaders on Ukraine and to "coordinate on geopolitical priorities." Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden traveled to Germany Thursday for talks with leaders on Ukraine and to "coordinate on geopolitical priorities." Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration on how best to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the Middle East and to "coordinate on geopolitical priorities," the White House said.

The visit would, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, "further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as Allies and friends."

"The president will also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred; advance cooperation on the economy, trade, and technology; and strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships," Jean-Pierre said.

The talks are also expected to encompass economic and trade priorities with Biden announcing a U.S.-Germany private investment program for emerging technologies and a new exchange initiative.

Biden will also join a high-level German-hosted "European Quad" summit with France and Britain with Ukraine also topping the agenda, along with developments in the Middle East.

On what will possibly be the final platform for the outgoing president to set out his foreign policy stall before Americans go to the polls on Nov. 5, Biden is expected to try to reassure Germans fearful of what a potential repeat Donald Trump presidency might presage for transatlantic relations, and in particular for Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has played a central role in the revitalization of U.S.-Europe ties in the three years since Biden replaced Trump with his America-first policy and his threats to pull the United States out of NATO unless its European members contributed more toward its funding.

But the Germans also give Biden much of the credit for "fortifying" the relationship.

"The American president stands for an incredible improvement in cooperation in recent years," Scholz told the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament on Wednesday. "I am looking forward to his visit and I am grateful for the good cooperation."

On Friday, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will bestow Biden with Germany's highest honor, the Grand Cross special class of the Order of Merit for his efforts in a ceremony with full military honors at the presidential palace, Schloss Bellevue, followed by a reception in his honor.

Steinmeier's office said in a statement that the award was "in recognition of [Biden's] contributions to both the German-American friendship and the transatlantic bond, which he has played a key role in shaping through all of the offices he has held over the last five decades and which he has fortified particularly in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

