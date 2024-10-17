Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 10:17 AM

European Central Bank cuts interest rates again based on easing inflation

By Doug Cunningham
The European Central Bank's governing council Thursday cut three key interest rates by 25 basis points, based on easing inflation. The rate cut, effective October 23, brings deposit interest down to 3.25%, refinance rates to 3.40% and the lending rate fell to 3.65%. File photo by Ronald Wittek/ EPA-EFE
The European Central Bank's governing council Thursday cut three key interest rates by 25 basis points, based on easing inflation. The rate cut, effective October 23, brings deposit interest down to 3.25%, refinance rates to 3.40% and the lending rate fell to 3.65%. File photo by Ronald Wittek/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank's governing council Thursday cut three key interest rates by 25 basis points, based on inflation falling.

"The incoming information on inflation shows that the disinflationary process is well on track," the ECB said in a statement. "The inflation outlook is also affected by recent downside surprises in indicators of economic activity."

Advertisement

The rate cut, effective Oct. 23, brings deposit interest down to 3.25%, refinance rates dropped to 3.40% and the lending rate fell to 3.65%.

The ECB governing council said it's determined to return inflation to a 2% medium-term target in a timely manner.

"Inflation is expected to rise in the coming months, before declining to target in the course of next year," ECB's Thursday statement said. "Domestic inflation remains high, as wages are still rising at an elevated pace. At the same time, labor cost pressures are set to continue easing gradually, with profits partially buffering their impact on inflation."

The ECB said Thursday the bank's securities asset purchase program portfolio is declining.

The pandemic emergency purchase program portfolio is also declining by $8.12 billion per month on average. The ECB said it intends to "discontinue reinvestments under the PEPP at the end of 2024."

Advertisement

The ECB also cut interest rates by a quarter point or 25 basis points in September, driven by falling inflation.

The bank said then that it expected economic recovery from inflation to strengthen over time, and also noted that economic activity was still subdued by weak private consumption and investment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
World News // 35 minutes ago
Biden in Berlin for talks with German leaders on Ukraine, 'geopolitical priorities'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for talks with Germany's leadership on how best to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, the Middle East and other shared geopolitical concerns.
Italy outlaws overseas surrogacy for residents
World News // 26 minutes ago
Italy outlaws overseas surrogacy for residents
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Italian lawmakers passed a law on Wednesday making it illegal for couples to travel to the United States and other countries to circumvent Italy's ban on surrogacy to conceive a child.
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
World News // 1 hour ago
Meta launches new Instagram anti-sextortion campaign to protect teens
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday Instagram is launching a new campaign to help teens and their parents avoid sextortion and fight the financially-driven scammers who prey on teens and children.
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. military forces hit underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of north-western areas of Yemen overnight, targeting the Iran-backed group's ability to attack vessels in the Red Sea.
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
World News // 6 hours ago
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- India made a "horrific mistake" by attempting to violate Canada's sovereignty, Prime Minister Justine Trudeau said.
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., allies establish North Korean sanctions monitoring team after Russian veto
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea, Japan and eight other countries formed a new multilateral team to monitor and report on violations of U.N. sanctions on North Korea, the countries said in a joint statement.
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as 'hostile state'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The North Korean Constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile state," state-run media said Thursday, in the first indication of changes made during a parliamentary meeting last week.
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
World News // 10 hours ago
Special Olympics challenges G7 leaders at inaugural meeting on inclusion, disability
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Special Olympics urged Group of Seven leaders Wednesday in Umbria, Italy, to strengthen their commitment to advancing disability rights during the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability.
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 1 day ago
147 dead, many injured in Nigerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker exploded Tuesday night in northern Nigeria, killing 147 people and injuring many others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
India made 'horrific mistake' in violating Canada's sovereignty, Trudeau says
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Wreckage found near Washington's Mount Rainier in search for 2 missing U.S. Navy pilots
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
Biden administration forgives $4.5B in student loans for 60,000 borrowers in public service
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
U.S. stealth bombers strike 'hardened' underground weapons sites in Houthi-run parts of Yemen
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
EV-maker Lucid Group's shares drop following operational losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement