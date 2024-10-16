Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 6:30 PM

U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. Army test fires a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System this past summer in Japan. On Wednesday, the Department of Defense said it will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine. That assistance will include munitions for High-Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 2 | The U.S. Army test fires a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System this past summer in Japan. On Wednesday, the Department of Defense said it will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine. That assistance will include munitions for High-Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression.

The aid package in the 67th approved by President Joe Biden's administration since August 2021 and will support air-defense capabilities, air-to-ground weapons, rocket-system munitions, artillery munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contract Group and its associated capability coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the DOD said in its news release announcing the military aid package.

Air defense support includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, RIM-7 missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Related

The military aid package also includes munitions for High-Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems; 155mm and 105mm artillery shells; air-to-ground munitions; tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles; and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Other military support includes small arms and ammunition; grenades, thermals and training equipment; high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles; demolitions equipment and munitions; and spare parts, training, services, ancillary equipment and transportation.

Advertisement

Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the United States' support of Ukraine while Biden remains in office, the White House announced Wednesday in a news release.

"The leaders committed to intensify security assistance planning alongside international partners in order to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prevail," the White House announcement said.

That assistance will include hundreds of air-defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air-defense systems, artillery systems, munitions, thousands of armored vehicles, and hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles to equip Ukraine's armed forces.

Biden also scheduled a virtual leader-level meeting of Ukraine Defense Contract Group nations to coordinate additional military assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky in October announced a five-point plan for Ukrainian forces to defeat Russia and end the war in2025.

Latest Headlines

New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 7 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 14 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
World News // 8 hours ago
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes Wednesday hit the Nabatieh, Lebanon municipal building during a crisis meeting, killing at least six people, including the mayor.
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his plan to achieve victory in the war with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the conflict in 2025 at the latest.
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 9 hours ago
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker explosion and fire Tuesday night in northern Nigeria killed at least 108 people and injured a hundred others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
World News // 10 hours ago
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing.
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has warned Israel that it must take "concrete measures" to improve a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days or risk losing military assistance provided by Washington.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman exercising on Nashville trail
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Man accused of chaining dog to fence ahead of Hurricane Milton is charged
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
Georgia voters shatter early first-day turnout record in battleground state
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement