U.S. to send $425M in more military aid to Ukraine

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will send military aid totaling $425 million to Ukraine to assist with its defense against Russian military aggression. The aid package in the 67th approved by President Joe Biden's administration since August 2021 and will support air-defense capabilities, air-to-ground weapons, rocket-system munitions, artillery munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. Advertisement

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contract Group and its associated capability coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the DOD said in its news release announcing the military aid package.

Air defense support includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, RIM-7 missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The military aid package also includes munitions for High-Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems; 155mm and 105mm artillery shells; air-to-ground munitions; tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles; and Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Other military support includes small arms and ammunition; grenades, thermals and training equipment; high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles; demolitions equipment and munitions; and spare parts, training, services, ancillary equipment and transportation.

Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the United States' support of Ukraine while Biden remains in office, the White House announced Wednesday in a news release.

"The leaders committed to intensify security assistance planning alongside international partners in order to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prevail," the White House announcement said.

That assistance will include hundreds of air-defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air-defense systems, artillery systems, munitions, thousands of armored vehicles, and hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles to equip Ukraine's armed forces.

Biden also scheduled a virtual leader-level meeting of Ukraine Defense Contract Group nations to coordinate additional military assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky in October announced a five-point plan for Ukrainian forces to defeat Russia and end the war in2025.