Oct. 16, 2024 / 3:39 PM

Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany

By Mike Heuer
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom Thursday and Friday to align geopolitical policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom Thursday and Friday to align geopolitical policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from that nation, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies.

Biden will be in Germany Thursday and Friday to "further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as allies and friends," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

Biden and Germany's leaders will coordinate the two nations' geopolitical priorities, including the Russia's war against Ukraine and Middle East events, Jean-Pierre said.

"The president will also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred; advance cooperation on the economy, trade and technology; and strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships," she added.

Biden is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin to discuss military support for Ukraine and other matters.

The four leaders were to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin last week, but Biden delayed the diplomatic trip to deal with the effects of hurricanes Helene and Milton, which was bearing down on Florida.

The United States, Germany, United Kingdom and France supply Ukraine with arms to defend against Russia and have provided about $90 billion in combined military aid since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky visited Germany on Friday to meet with Scholz, who agreed to provide Ukraine with $1.5 billion in additional aid.

Biden also is scheduled to travel to Luanda, Angola, during the first week of December.

Jean-Pierre said that visit "will celebrate the transformation of the U.S.-Angola relationship, recognize Angola's role as a strategic partner and regional leader and discuss increased collaboration on security, health and economic partnerships."

The economic partnerships include the G7's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment in the Lobito Corridor.

The Lobito Corridor is a planned railway across Africa to connect the Atlantic and Indian oceans while investing in frontier markets, boost regional trade, draw private investment and promote sustainable development, according to the U.S. Department of State.

New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victims from 2-year divorce wait period
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is before lawmakers.
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 11 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes Wednesday hit the Nabatieh, Lebanon municipal building during a crisis meeting, killing at least six people, including the mayor.
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his plan to achieve victory in the war with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the conflict in 2025 at the latest.
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker explosion and fire Tuesday night in northern Nigeria killed at least 108 people and injured a hundred others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
World News // 7 hours ago
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing.
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has warned Israel that it must take "concrete measures" to improve a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days or risk losing military assistance provided by Washington.
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean army in response to alleged drone incursions by South Korea, state-run media claimed Wednesday.
