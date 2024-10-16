Ukraine, Mideast to be on agenda when Biden meets global leaders in Germany

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Germany to meet with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom Thursday and Friday to align geopolitical policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will complete his previously delayed trip to Germany to meet with leaders from that nation, France and the United Kingdom this week to coordinate geopolitical policies. Biden will be in Germany Thursday and Friday to "further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as allies and friends," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday in a prepared statement. Advertisement

Biden and Germany's leaders will coordinate the two nations' geopolitical priorities, including the Russia's war against Ukraine and Middle East events, Jean-Pierre said.

"The president will also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred; advance cooperation on the economy, trade and technology; and strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships," she added.

Biden is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin to discuss military support for Ukraine and other matters.

The four leaders were to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin last week, but Biden delayed the diplomatic trip to deal with the effects of hurricanes Helene and Milton, which was bearing down on Florida.

The United States, Germany, United Kingdom and France supply Ukraine with arms to defend against Russia and have provided about $90 billion in combined military aid since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky visited Germany on Friday to meet with Scholz, who agreed to provide Ukraine with $1.5 billion in additional aid.

Biden also is scheduled to travel to Luanda, Angola, during the first week of December.

Jean-Pierre said that visit "will celebrate the transformation of the U.S.-Angola relationship, recognize Angola's role as a strategic partner and regional leader and discuss increased collaboration on security, health and economic partnerships."

The economic partnerships include the G7's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment in the Lobito Corridor.

The Lobito Corridor is a planned railway across Africa to connect the Atlantic and Indian oceans while investing in frontier markets, boost regional trade, draw private investment and promote sustainable development, according to the U.S. Department of State.