Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 12:06 PM

New Zealand expected to pass law exempting abuse victicms from 2-year divorce wait period

New Zealand in 1980 went through 'radical' divorce law reform, MP says.

By Chris Benson
New Zealand in 1980 went through what Labor Party MP Deborah Russell (pictured in Parliament House in Wellington, 2023) described as “radical” divorce law reforms, she said Wednesday on the floor of parliament during the bill’s third reading. Photo provided by Mark Coote/EPA-EFE
New Zealand in 1980 went through what Labor Party MP Deborah Russell (pictured in Parliament House in Wellington, 2023) described as “radical” divorce law reforms, she said Wednesday on the floor of parliament during the bill’s third reading. Photo provided by Mark Coote/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A bill in New Zealand that will give victims of domestic abuse the ability to quickly end their marriage is expected to pass New Zealand's parliament with unanimous support.

The Family Proceedings (Dissolution for Family Violence) Amendment Bill, nicknamed "Ashley's law," is set to face its fourth and final reading before its put to a vote.

Advertisement

"Ashley's law" will give survivors of domestic abuse the ability to quickly apply for a court order to dissolve an abusive marriage as soon as a final protection order is granted, exempting them from New Zealand's current legal system requirements that divorcing parties live apart for two years before applying.

The bill, with widespread political support, was introduced by former Labor MP Angie Warren-Clark. After Warren-Clark's retirement, the bill was later pushed through parliament by another Labor member of parliament, Deborah Russell.

Related

New Zealand in 1980 went through what Russell described as "radical" divorce law reforms, she said Wednesday on the floor of parliament during the bill's third reading.

But In 2020, Wellington resident Ashley Jones petitioned a local member of the country's parliament for a change in the law after Jones left an abusive marriage. Survivors of abusive marriages, she had said, bear a "mental and emotional" toll with the two-year requirement to wait while being separated under the current law.

Advertisement

"So instead of having tawdry cases of deception or of adultery or whatever trailed through the courts, we opted for what is now known as no-fault divorce," according to the Labor MP. "If couples wanted to separate, it was taken to be the case, and they could obtain a divorce."

The only evidence that was required, Russell said, was the two year requirement of being separated.

"So it was a very radical law reform in its day," she told fellow lawmakers on Wednesday. "But now we need something different."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Minister of Housing Chris Bishop said Wednesday that passing "Ashley's law" was "righting the wrong", adding how people were often "quite staggered" to learn the divorce aw required a two-year separation period.

Green Party MP Tamatha Paul said this new change in law would remove one of the many barriers for people leaving abusive marriage arrangements.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
World News // 10 minutes ago
U.S., Britain urge cooperation amid rise in diplomatic tension between India, Canada
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. and British governments in the last 24 hours have urged India to fully cooperate with ongoing investigations by Canadian authorities alleging Indian government officials had committed "serious" crimes in Canada.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 8 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement; fears chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned three people and four companies allegedly involved in generating millions of dollars for Hezbollah. Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking was also sanctioned.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill mayor, 5 others, in Nabatieh municipal building
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes Wednesday hit the Nabatieh, Lebanon municipal building during a crisis meeting, killing at least six people, including the mayor.
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his plan to achieve victory in the war with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the conflict in 2025 at the latest.
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 108 dead, 100 injured in NIgerian fuel tanker crash, explosion and fire
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker explosion and fire Tuesday night in northern Nigeria killed at least 108 people and injured a hundred others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline.
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing.
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has warned Israel that it must take "concrete measures" to improve a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days or risk losing military assistance provided by Washington.
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean army in response to alleged drone incursions by South Korea, state-run media claimed Wednesday.
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Britain sanctioned three illegal West Bank settler outposts and four related Israeli organizations on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Two arrested in Saturday's mass shooting near Tennessee State University
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement