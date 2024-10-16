Zelensky pitches plan for victory in war with Russia to Ukrainian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) receives a standing ovation from Ukrainian lawmakers Wednesday as he enters the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv to present his "Victory Plan." Photo by EPA-EFE/Ukraine Presidential Press Service

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pitched to lawmakers Wednesday his blueprint to prevail in his country's military struggle with Russia by bolstering the country sufficiently to end the war in 2025. The five-point plan centers on securing a formal NATO membership offer, persuading Western allies to lift a ban on using long-range weapons they supply to hit targets on Russian soil and "bringing the war to Russia", deterring Russian aggression, and strengthening the economy and security going forward, once the war ends. Advertisement

Three classified additional elements that have been seen by international partners will be shared later with party political leaders, the head of the centrist Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, told The Kyiv Independent.

"If the plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year," Zelensky told a session of the Verkhovna Rada that was attended by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and Western diplomats.

"Ukraine's victory plan is a plan to strengthen our state and our position. To be strong enough to end the war. To make sure that Ukraine has all its muscles," Zelensky said.

"This plan can be implemented. It depends on our partners. I emphasize: on partners. It definitely does not depend on Russia."

The implications of membership of the 32-country military security alliance meant it remained the highest priority despite Kyiv's application remaining pending for more than two years.

"We understand that NATO membership is a matter for the future, not the present," Zelensky said, but added that an invitation offered right away would show Russian President Vladimir Putin the error of "his geopolitical calculations."

"We are a democratic nation that has proven that it can protect our common way of life."

Part of Zelensky's plan involves fast-tracking Ukraine's integration into NATO by stationing Ukrainian troops across Europe in deployments currently fulfilled by the U.S. military -- but only after the war ends.

However, despite conceding a growing war weariness in the country after more than two years of fighting Zelensky vowed there would be no deals with Russia or giving up of territory in order to hasten the end of the war.

"Victory has become for some an uncomfortable word and it's not easy to achieve," he said.

Mounting battlefield and civilian casualties, an unpopular conscription and round-the-clock Russian ground assaults and missile, artillery and drone strikes have taken a huge toll on the Ukrainians' spirit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the plan as "mythical" saying the only truly possible route to peace for Ukraine was for it to "recognize the futility of its current policies, coming to terms with the need for a more realistic approach, and understanding the underlying causes that led to the ongoing conflict."

He said Zelensky's "peace plan" was likely a disguised version of "a U.S.-backed policy of fighting to the last Ukrainian," the state-run TASS news agency reported.

"There is no other plan," Peskov added.

Zelensky is scheduled to pitch his victory plan to European leaders Thursday at a session of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday convened to discuss "all dimensions of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Zelensky brought the plan to the United States in late September presenting it to U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and lawmakers, before making the rounds of European capitals this month.