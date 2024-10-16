U.S. sanctions Hezbollah finance network, Syrian Captagon smuggling

The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday announced sanctions against Hezbollah's finance network and Syrian Captagon amphetamine trafficking that benefits both Hezbollah and thr SYrian Assad regime. Hezbollah fighters stand next to the coffin of late senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, killed in an Israeli strike, during the funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 1, 2024. File photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it said provided funding for Hezbollah along with a Syrian network trafficking Captagon amphetamine. The sanctions targeted three individuals and four associated companies involved with a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that the Treasury said "generates millions of dollars in revenue for Hezbollah." Advertisement

"Today's action underscores Hezbollah's destabilizing influence within Lebanon and on the wider region, as the group, its affiliates, and its supporters continue to finance their operations through covert involvement in commercial trade and the illicit trafficking of Captagon," Treasury's Bradley T. Smith said in a statement.

The sanctions against Captagon trafficking designated three individuals allegedly involved in production and trafficking of what Treasury called a dangerous, highly addictive amphetamine.

Proceeds from that went to support both Hezbollah and the Syrian regime of Bahar al-Assad, according to the Treasury Department.

Sanctioned for allegedly facilitating the Hezbollah sanctions-evasion effort were Silvana Atwi, Haidar Houssam al-Din Abdul Ghaffar and Houssam Hamadi.

The three are associated with the companies G.M. Farm, Global Tradeline SARL and United Sons. Treasury said they generate profits for Hezbollah.

According to the Treasury department Global Tradeline SARL imports and sells food products to profit Hezbollah.

The sanctioned companies and individuals are key members of Hezbollah's finance team, according to the Treasury Department.

Alleged Lebanon-based drug trafficker Khaldoun Hamieh was sanctioned for "controlling Captagon labs in the Syrian city of Sayyida Zainab, in an area that is largely under the control of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah."

Treasury said in a statement, "Hamieh helped to secure safe passage for a vehicle carrying hundreds of kilograms of Lebanese-made Captagon into Syria."

Syrian nationals Raji Falhout and Adbellatif Hamideh were sanctioned by the Treasury Department for their alleged roles in distributing over $1.5 billion worth of Captagon.