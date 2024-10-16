Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 5:01 AM

North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage

By Thomas Maresca
More than 1.4 million people volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean military in response to alleged drone infiltrations by South Korea, state-run media said Wednesday. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
More than 1.4 million people volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean military in response to alleged drone infiltrations by South Korea, state-run media said Wednesday. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean army in response to alleged drone incursions by South Korea, state-run media claimed Wednesday.

"Millions of young people have turned out in the nationwide struggle to wipe out the ROK scum who committed a serious provocation of violating the sovereignty of the DPRK through a drone infiltration into its capital city," a report in the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Advertisement

The ROK and DPRK are the official acronyms for South Korea and North Korea, respectively.

The enlistment surge for the Korean People's Army took place over Monday and Tuesday, KCNA said. North Korea already has periods of mandatory military service for men of up to 10 years.

Related

"The young people's zeal for joining the army is an eruption of the hatred and retaliatory spirit of the younger generation who are determined to punish the scum who committed a hideous crime to ignite a war at any cost," the report said.

Advertisement

The claim comes as cross-border tensions between the two Koreas have escalated sharply over the past few months.

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up sections of two roads that connect with the South. Neither road has been in use for years but the gesture, which the North first announced last week, is symbolic of deteriorating inter-Korean relations.

The explosions came after North Korea accused the South on Friday of flying drones over Pyongyang three times this month. South Korea's military has not confirmed whether it sent any drones over the border.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a defense meeting with top security officials to discuss the drone infiltration, state media reported Tuesday.

Previously, North Korea's military announced that orders were given for eight artillery brigades along the border to be on standby to open fire. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, warned Sunday that any further drone flights would "certainly lead to a horrible disaster."

A back-and-forth Cold War-style exchange near the DMZ has been going on since June, with North Korea sending thousands of trash-carrying balloons into the South. The North has claimed it is responding in kind to the longstanding practice of defector groups floating balloons with anti-Pyongyang leaflets and USB drives containing South Korean media over the border.

Advertisement

Seoul, meanwhile, began propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts at frontline areas in July, blasting K-pop songs, news and information. According to local South Korean authorities, the North has retaliated by broadcasting bizarre noises such as metallic screeching and animal sounds.

On Tuesday, Gyeonggi Province declared three areas near the border as "danger zones" in an effort to lower tensions. In the cities of Yeoncheon, Gimpo and Paju, police will immediately crack down on anyone sending leaflets to the North, the provincial government said in a press release.

"The anxiety and suffering of the residents of the border areas is increasing," the statement said. "An increasing number of people in border areas are complaining that they cannot sleep without taking medications because of the constant garbage balloons and eerie broadcasts."

Latest Headlines

Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement, fears of chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 41 minutes ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement, fears of chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Britain sanctioned three illegal West Bank settler outposts and four related Israeli organizations on Monday.
Pentagon: THAAD components, personnel arrive in Israel
World News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon: THAAD components, personnel arrive in Israel
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Components of a ballistic missile air defense battery have arrived in Israel, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
U.S., Canada: Pro-Palestinian group really 'sham charity' that supports terrorism
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S., Canada: Pro-Palestinian group really 'sham charity' that supports terrorism
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada on Tuesday announced a joint sanction of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as an alleged fundraiser for terrorist activities.
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
World News // 17 hours ago
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- In recent weeks, major shifts have taken place on the Korean Peninsula in relation to the DPRK's position towards North and South Korean reunification.
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
World News // 16 hours ago
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nine dead monkeys so far over the course of a few days at a Hong Kong zoo pushed an investigation to figure out why.
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
World News // 19 hours ago
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A public inquiry in Britain into the killing of a woman in a suspected Russian nerve agent attack in 2018 heard from her mother Tuesday of the intelligence, humor and kindness of her daughter.
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
World News // 22 hours ago
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers in the south of the country were not going anywhere despite Israel Defense Forces firing on their positions and repeated demands they withdraw to the north.
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
World News // 1 day ago
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A record number of Chinese warplanes and naval vessels surrounded Taiwan during Beijing's one-day, large-scale military exercise on Monday, the self-governing island's Ministry of Defense said.
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea blew up sections of two roads connecting with the South, Seoul's military said Tuesday, as a tense stand-off over cross-border provocations continues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement