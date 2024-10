A crashed fuel tanker explosion and fire Tuesday night in northern Nigeria killed at least 104 people and injured a hundred others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline. Screenshot/TVC News Nigeria/ You Tube

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A crashed fuel tanker explosion and fire Tuesday night in northern Nigeria killed at least 108 people and injured a hundred others who had gathered around the overturned vehicle to gather leaking gasoline. "The driver lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilled fuel into a drainage ditch. As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened," Jigawa police spokesperson Shiisu Lawan Adam said.

The injured, many in critical condition, were taken to hospital in Ringim.

The dead will be buried Wednesday, according to Adam.

Police tried to keep people away from the crashed tanker, but were unable to stop them.

"We tried our best to stop people going to the vehicle to get petrol but despite cordoning the area we were overpowered and as people were scooping fuel, fire erupted," Adam told the BBC.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Nigeria due to bad roads and poorly maintained transport vehicles.

In September 59 people were killed when a fuel tanker hit a truck carrying both passengers and cattle.

In 2020 more than 500 people were killed in over 1500 fuel tanker accidents that year, according to the Nigerian government road safety agency.