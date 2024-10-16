Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 9:17 AM

Hong Kong takes new steps to ease affordable housing crisis

By Doug Cunningham
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease the city's housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Wednesday announced new government steps to help ease its housing crisis by giving people under 40 more assistance to secure public housing.

The Hong Kong Housing Authority will allocate 1,500 extra flats for under-40 family and single applicants.

Advertisement

"The Hong Kong Housing Authority will allocate an extra ballot number to young family applicants and one‑person applicants aged below 40 with White Form status for the purchase of Home Ownership Scheme flats from the next HOS sale exercise onwards," Lee said during his policy address.

Efforts to increase the supply of public housing in Hong Kong will continue as Hong Kong struggles with an affordable housing crisis.

Lee said in his policy address that roughly 9,500 new public housing units will be added by the government in 2025 as Hong Kong strives to add approximately 30,000 new public housing units by 2027-2028.

According to the 2024 Demographia International Housing Affordability report, Hong Kong is the least affordable place to live.

The extra housing ballot for younger public housing applicants boosts their chances of locating scarce affordable apartments.

Advertisement

Hong Kong's government will also start a new system for renting subdivided flats that will convert "substandard" units to Basic Housing Units laying out minimum requirements to qualify.

Subdivided units would have to have windows, toilets and be larger than 86 square feet.

Lee said the wait time for public housing, currently 5.5 years, could be cut to 4.5 years in 2026-2027.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. threatens to suspend military assistance to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has warned Israel that it must take "concrete measures" to improve a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days or risk losing military assistance provided by Washington.
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea says 1.4 million youth enlist in army over South Korean drone outrage
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- More than 1.4 million young people have volunteered to join or rejoin the North Korean army in response to alleged drone incursions by South Korea, state-run media claimed Wednesday.
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement, fears of chaos, sectarian strife
World News // 5 hours ago
Lebanon faces unprecedented mass displacement, fears of chaos, sectarian strife
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Beirut has turned into a big shelter to accommodate an unprecedented number of displaced who were forced to evacuate their villages and flee their homes.
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain issues sanctions targeting Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Britain sanctioned three illegal West Bank settler outposts and four related Israeli organizations on Monday.
Pentagon: THAAD components, personnel arrive in Israel
World News // 12 hours ago
Pentagon: THAAD components, personnel arrive in Israel
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Components of a ballistic missile air defense battery have arrived in Israel, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
U.S., Canada: Pro-Palestinian group really 'sham charity' that supports terrorism
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., Canada: Pro-Palestinian group really 'sham charity' that supports terrorism
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada on Tuesday announced a joint sanction of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as an alleged fundraiser for terrorist activities.
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
World News // 22 hours ago
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- In recent weeks, major shifts have taken place on the Korean Peninsula in relation to the DPRK's position towards North and South Korean reunification.
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
World News // 21 hours ago
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nine dead monkeys so far over the course of a few days at a Hong Kong zoo pushed an investigation to figure out why.
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
World News // 1 day ago
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A public inquiry in Britain into the killing of a woman in a suspected Russian nerve agent attack in 2018 heard from her mother Tuesday of the intelligence, humor and kindness of her daughter.
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
World News // 1 day ago
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers in the south of the country were not going anywhere despite Israel Defense Forces firing on their positions and repeated demands they withdraw to the north.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Walgreens to close 1,200 stores by 2027; company earnings on par
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Trader Joe's, Target, Walmart
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Lufthansa fined $4M for violating rights of Jewish passengers on N.Y.-Frankfurt flight
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Suspect at large after Santa Monica College worker shot
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement