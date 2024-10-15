Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 3:57 PM

U.S., Canada: Pro-Palestinian group really 'sham charity' that supports terrorism

By Mike Heuer
Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate outside of the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., this past summer. The United States and Canada on Tuesday announced a joint sanction of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as an alleged fundraiser for terrorist activities. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate outside of the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., this past summer. The United States and Canada on Tuesday announced a joint sanction of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as an alleged fundraiser for terrorist activities. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada on Tuesday announced a joint sanction of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as an alleged fundraiser for terrorist activities.

The SPPSN is a "sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization," the State Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Advertisement

"The PFLP uses Samidoun to maintain fundraising operations in both Europe and North America," the State Department said. "The United States will continue to disrupt sham organizations that function under the guise of humanitarian organizations while funding terrorism."

The State Department in 1997 designated the PFLP a foreign terrorist organization and in 2001 a specially designated global terrorist organization.

Related

The United States and Canada also sanctioned PFLP leadership member Khaled Barakat, who plays a "critical" role in helping Samidoun raise money for the PFLP and terrorist activities, the U.S. Department of Treasury said Tuesday in a news release.

"Organizations like Samidoun masquerade as charitable actors that claim to provide humanitarian support to those in need, yet in reality divert funds for much-needed assistance to support terrorist groups," said Bradley Smith, U.S. under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Advertisement

The Canadian government on Friday designated Samidoun a "terrorist entity," and Canadian law bans terrorist entities from financing terrorist organizations or selling property belonging to terrorist groups.

"Today's joint action with the U.S. sends a strong message that our two nations will not tolerate this type of activity and will do everything in our power to ensure robust measures are in place to address terrorist financing," said Dominic LeBlanc, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The Israeli government recently named six nongovernmental Palestinian organizations as terrorist groups.

Those organizations are Addameer, al-Haq, Defense for Children Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Bisan Center for Research and Development, and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees.

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
World News // 3 hours ago
Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- In recent weeks, major shifts have taken place on the Korean Peninsula in relation to the DPRK's position towards North and South Korean reunification.
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong government launches probe into deaths of nine monkeys at zoo
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nine dead monkeys so far over the course of a few days at a Hong Kong zoo pushed an investigation to figure out why.
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
World News // 6 hours ago
British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A public inquiry in Britain into the killing of a woman in a suspected Russian nerve agent attack in 2018 heard from her mother Tuesday of the intelligence, humor and kindness of her daughter.
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
World News // 8 hours ago
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers in the south of the country were not going anywhere despite Israel Defense Forces firing on their positions and repeated demands they withdraw to the north.
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
World News // 11 hours ago
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A record number of Chinese warplanes and naval vessels surrounded Taiwan during Beijing's one-day, large-scale military exercise on Monday, the self-governing island's Ministry of Defense said.
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea blew up sections of two roads connecting with the South, Seoul's military said Tuesday, as a tense stand-off over cross-border provocations continues.
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
World News // 16 hours ago
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted five Moldovan pro-Russia politicians and one non-governmental organization promoting the Kremlin's destabilizing activities in the vulnerable former Soviet nation.
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
World News // 22 hours ago
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A diplomatic situation involving "serious criminal activity" by India's diplomats has forced the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to break protocol and speak publicly about ongoing threats to Canada, officials said Monday.
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
World News // 1 day ago
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An independent public inquiry got underway in Britain in to the fatal Novichok poisoning of a British woman, four months after a failed assassination attempt with the nerve agent on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Berlin court sentences former Stasi secret police officer to 10 years for 1978 border shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Berlin court sentences former Stasi secret police officer to 10 years for 1978 border shooting
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A former officer of the East German secret police was found guilty by a Berlin court of murder in the 1978 shooting death of a Polish citizen attempting to cross into West Berlin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
Doctors urge Trump to disclose medical records after Harris releases health report
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement