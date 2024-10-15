Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 9:43 AM

British Novichok attack inquiry: Family of woman killed calls for Putin to take the stand

By Paul Godfrey
Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service named Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirovas in September 2018 (pictured in Salisbury in March 2018 posing as tourists) as suspects in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia that authorities believe ended up killing an innocent bystander. A third man, Denis Sergev, was charged in September 2021. Photo courtesy Met Police UK/UPI
Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service named Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirovas in September 2018 (pictured in Salisbury in March 2018 posing as tourists) as suspects in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia that authorities believe ended up killing an innocent bystander. A third man, Denis Sergev, was charged in September 2021. Photo courtesy Met Police UK/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A public inquiry in Britain into the killing of a woman in a suspected Russian nerve agent attack in 2018 heard from her mother Tuesday of the intelligence, humor and kindness of a daughter who "never got to say goodbye to her mom."

In a statement to the judge-led hearings in Salisbury where Dawn Sturgess, 44, was poisoned with a banned organophosphate agent, known as Novichok, in July 2018, after handling a discarded perfume bottle containing the substance, Caroline Sturgess paid tribute to her daughter and said the family found some comfort from knowing no one else died in the attack.

Advertisement

The incident, in which Sturgess' partner was also seriously injured -- but survived -- occurred four months after exiled former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were the targets of a Novichok attack in the same town that the British government says was ordered by Moscow.

Advertisement

Day two the first phase of the inquiry, which runs through Friday, heard from Sturgess family lawyer Adam Straw KC who said they would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin called as a witness "to look Dawn's family in the eyes and answer the evidence against him."

Related

Calling it calamitous for the family, Straw said their quiet life in the Wiltshire countryside had been torn apart by being caught up in international spy-ring rivalry.

He said it was surreal, likening the saga to a cross between James Bond and The Archers -- a long-running popular BBC Radio soap about a community in rural England.

Dominic Murphy, the counter-terrorism command of the Metropolitan Police, which carried out a three-year investigation into the poisonings, said it was the first known use of a chemical weapon to "conduct an assassination" on U.K. soil.

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills acknowledged missteps in classifying the original attack on the Skripals as a one-off and apologized to the family for putting out information to the effect that Sturgess was a drug user.

Addressing questions from the family and the public about possible involvement of the intelligence services, Murphy admitted only that MI5, Britain's counterintelligence and security agency, launched a covert operation in the wake of the poisonings that was conducted in the background.

Advertisement

However, a statement from MI5 said the agency had a "history of effort against the Russian Federation," as part of its role in defending U.K. national security -- and then cited national security as the reason no further details can be made public.

On Monday, counsel to the inquiry Andrew O'Connor KC, told the hearing that the Novichok, a banned chemical weapon, in the bottle handled by Sturgess was sufficient to kill thousands of people.

He said she was an "innocent victim -- in the crossfire of an illegal and outrageous" attempt to assassinate Skripal.

"The evidence will suggest that this bottle, which we shall hear contained enough poison to kill thousands of people, must earlier have been left somewhere in a public place," said O'Connor.

"You may conclude that those who discarded the bottle in this way acted with a grotesque disregard for human life."

The Skripals are not attending due to security concerns, but in statements read out to the inquiry, Sergei Skripal said he "never thought the Russian regime would try to murder me in Great Britain" because he had received a pardon from Putin and was a free man with no convictions under Russian law.

Advertisement

"It is not honorable to kill people who have been exchanged [in a spy release swap] and the attack on Yulia and me was an absolute shock," adding that the regime could have killed him without any problem when he was imprisoned in Russia.

"I believe Putin makes all important decisions himself. I therefore think he must have at least given permission for the attack on Yulia and me," he added.

"Any GRU [Russian Military Intelligence] commander taking a decision like this without Putin's permission would have been severely punished."

The claim is backed up by the Foreign Office which said in a statement to the inquiry that the government had arrived at the conclusion that such a sensitive attack could not have gone ahead without being approved from the top [by Putin].

"In light of the required seniority under Russian law to approve assassinations outside Russia, and that this incident concerned a politically sensitive target (Mr. Skripal was a U.K. citizen, and was targeted on U.K. soil), it is HMG's view that President Putin authorized the operation," senior FO official Jonathan Allen wrote.

British authorities charged Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia alleging the pair, traveling on Russian passports, used a counterfeit perfume bottle to spray Novichok nerve agent on the door handle of Skripal's house in Salisbury.

Advertisement

A third man, Denis Sergev, whom authorities say was the ground commander for the attack, was charged in September 2021 with conspiracy to kill Sergei Skripal, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and illegal possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Latest Headlines

Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
World News // 2 hours ago
Head of U.N's Lebanon peacekeeping force vows blue helmets will stay put
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon said its peacekeepers in the south of the country were not going anywhere despite Israel Defense Forces firing on their positions and repeated demands they withdraw to the north.
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
World News // 5 hours ago
Record number of Chinese warplanes surround Taiwan in military drill
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A record number of Chinese warplanes and naval vessels surrounded Taiwan during Beijing's one-day, large-scale military exercise on Monday, the self-governing island's Ministry of Defense said.
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea blows up sections of two roads connecting it with South
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea blew up sections of two roads connecting with the South, Seoul's military said Tuesday, as a tense stand-off over cross-border provocations continues.
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
World News // 10 hours ago
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted five Moldovan pro-Russia politicians and one non-governmental organization promoting the Kremlin's destabilizing activities in the vulnerable former Soviet nation.
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
World News // 16 hours ago
Diplomats expelled as Canada accuses India of engaging in 'serious' crime
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A diplomatic situation involving "serious criminal activity" by India's diplomats has forced the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to break protocol and speak publicly about ongoing threats to Canada, officials said Monday.
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
World News // 1 day ago
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An independent public inquiry got underway in Britain in to the fatal Novichok poisoning of a British woman, four months after a failed assassination attempt with the nerve agent on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Berlin court sentences former Stasi secret police officer to 10 years for 1978 border shooting
World News // 19 hours ago
Berlin court sentences former Stasi secret police officer to 10 years for 1978 border shooting
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A former officer of the East German secret police was found guilty by a Berlin court of murder in the 1978 shooting death of a Polish citizen attempting to cross into West Berlin.
Israeli strikes hit building in northern Lebanon, killing 21 displaced people
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli strikes hit building in northern Lebanon, killing 21 displaced people
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Israeli jets hit an apartment building in a Christian town in northern Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 21 people and wounding eight others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
EU slaps 14 sanctions on Iranian officials, other entities for allegedly providing missiles to Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
EU slaps 14 sanctions on Iranian officials, other entities for allegedly providing missiles to Russia
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union revealed new sanctions on Monday on seven high-ranking Iranian officials and seven other entities for allegedly providing missile and missile parts to Russia.
British PM Starmer inaugurates U.K. Investment Summit with vow to 'rip up' red tape
World News // 1 day ago
British PM Starmer inaugurates U.K. Investment Summit with vow to 'rip up' red tape
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer kicked off an international business investment summit aimed at pulling in billions of dollars of foreign money to kickstart Britain's stagnant economy by pledging to slash bureaucracy
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Suspect arrested after FEMA pauses Hurricane Helene work in North Carolina over threats
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
Hurricane center forecasters keep eye on another potential storm system in Atlantic
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
True Value files for bankruptcy as Do it Best bids to acquire assets
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
Amnesty International calls for Biden to free Leonard Peltier
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
1 dead, 23 injured when train runs into fallen tree in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement