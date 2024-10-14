China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'

China on Monday conducted large-scale military drills around the island of Taiwan. Image courtesy of Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China/ Release

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chinese military on Monday conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, prompting stern condemnation from the United States. In a statement, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said troops of the army, navy, air force and rocket force conducted Joint Sword-2024B around the Taiwanese island.

The drill saw vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan from different directions, focusing on sea-air combat-readiness patrol, port blockades maritime and ground target assaults, the military said.

A military spokesman said the drill "serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces."

"It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity," the spokesman added.

Taiwan is a self-governing, democratic island of about 23 million people that Beijing views as a rogue province and has vowed to take back by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, has never been part of mainland People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

The island's military in a statement said it detected 25 warplanes, seven naval warships and four other ships operating around Taiwan Monday morning until about 8 a.m.

Sixteen of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone.

"ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said.

The exercise was launched as Beijing has condemned a speech made President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan on Thursday, in which he declared that "China has no right to represent Taiwan."

In response to the Chinese drills, Lai said the exercise is intended to disrupt regional peace and stability and coerce surrounding countries to do as Beijing wants, contrary to the expectations of the international community.

"In the face of external threats, I want to assure my compatriots that the government will continue to defend the democratic and liberal constitutional system, protect democratic Taiwan, and protect national security," he said in a statement.

The United States, a strong ally of Taiwan and its democracy, denounced China's exercises, calling them "unwarranted" and warning that they risked escalation.

"We call on the PRC to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, which is essential to regional peace and prosperity and a matter of international concern," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns."