Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 12:21 AM

China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'

By Darryl Coote
China on Monday conducted large-scale military drills around the island of Taiwan. Image courtesy of Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China/Release
China on Monday conducted large-scale military drills around the island of Taiwan. Image courtesy of Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China/Release

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chinese military on Monday conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, prompting stern condemnation from the United States.

In a statement, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said troops of the army, navy, air force and rocket force conducted Joint Sword-2024B around the Taiwanese island.

Advertisement

The drill saw vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan from different directions, focusing on sea-air combat-readiness patrol, port blockades maritime and ground target assaults, the military said.

A military spokesman said the drill "serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces."

Related

"It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity," the spokesman added.

Taiwan is a self-governing, democratic island of about 23 million people that Beijing views as a rogue province and has vowed to take back by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, has never been part of mainland People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

The island's military in a statement said it detected 25 warplanes, seven naval warships and four other ships operating around Taiwan Monday morning until about 8 a.m.

Sixteen of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone.

Advertisement

"ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said.

The exercise was launched as Beijing has condemned a speech made President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan on Thursday, in which he declared that "China has no right to represent Taiwan."

In response to the Chinese drills, Lai said the exercise is intended to disrupt regional peace and stability and coerce surrounding countries to do as Beijing wants, contrary to the expectations of the international community.

"In the face of external threats, I want to assure my compatriots that the government will continue to defend the democratic and liberal constitutional system, protect democratic Taiwan, and protect national security," he said in a statement.

The United States, a strong ally of Taiwan and its democracy, denounced China's exercises, calling them "unwarranted" and warning that they risked escalation.

"We call on the PRC to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, which is essential to regional peace and prosperity and a matter of international concern," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns."

Latest Headlines

4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
World News // 1 hour ago
4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Four Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 60 people were injured Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base, authorities said.
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
World News // 8 hours ago
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Lebanon Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 51 people were killed and 174 people were wounded from the attacks by Israeli fighters.
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon has warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law."
Scottish political giant, former First Minister Alex Salmond dies at 69
World News // 1 day ago
Scottish political giant, former First Minister Alex Salmond dies at 69
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scottish political giant and former First Minister Alex Salmond, hailed as the founder of the modern Scottish independence movement, has died at age 69, authorities announced Saturday.
U.S., ASEAN nations agree to new set of economic and defense policies
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., ASEAN nations agree to new set of economic and defense policies
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced "mutually beneficial" trade and defense agreements with representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Navy report calls drowning of two SEALS in January off Somalia preventable
World News // 2 days ago
Navy report calls drowning of two SEALS in January off Somalia preventable
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The deaths in January of two U.S. Navy Seals, who drowned while boarding a suspected Houthi arms smuggling vessel off the coast of Somalia, were preventable, according to a Navy report.
Film crew says it found possible remains of 'Sandy' Irvine on Mount Everest
World News // 2 days ago
Film crew says it found possible remains of 'Sandy' Irvine on Mount Everest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A National Geographic documentary team said Friday that in September membrs found a boot and the remains of a foot that belonged to legendary mountaineer Andrew "Sandy" Irvine on the slope of Mount Everest.
Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
World News // 2 days ago
Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Four employees of the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes the Apple iPhone are in detention in China, Taiwanese authorities said Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
World News // 2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met privately with Pope Francis on Friday where the two exchanged gifts in what appeared to be an easing of recent tensions between the two.
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
World News // 2 days ago
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday CEO Carlos Tavares will retire in early 2026 as the struggling company announced what it called targeted management changes in a turbulent global environment for the auto industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement