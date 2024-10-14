Trending
EU targets Russian-influence operations in Moldova with sanctions

By Darryl Coote
Gagauzia Gov. Evghenia Gutul (L) poses for a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her trip to Russia in March. On Monday, she was sanctioned by the European Union over her separatists activities in the Moldovan region she governs. Photo courtesy of Gagauzia Gov. Evghenia Gutul/X
Gagauzia Gov. Evghenia Gutul (L) poses for a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her trip to Russia in March. On Monday, she was sanctioned by the European Union over her separatists activities in the Moldovan region she governs. Photo courtesy of Gagauzia Gov. Evghenia Gutul/X

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted five Moldovan pro-Russia politicians and individuals and one non-governmental organization promoting the Kremlin's destabilizing activities in the vulnerable former Soviet nation.

European lawmakers have been concerned with Russia's influence in Moldova for years and in April 2023 established a sanctions regime to target those undermining the sovereignty of the Balkan nation that many say might be a future target for the Kremlin to invade.

"Moldova faces massive direct attempts from Russia to destabilize the country as well as challenges arising from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Josep Borrell, high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the EU, said in a statement.

The EU on Monday designated Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Gagauzia, an autonomous region that threatens to become a second separatist, pro-Russian region of Moldova.

Gutul has many connections to Russia, notably through Moldovan pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor. Shor, who is the founder of the now-banned Shor political party, was convicted in a 2014 billion-dollar bank scandal and has been sanctioned by the United States and EU over his wide-ranging and years-long actions threatening the sovereignty of Moldova.

Gutul, who was a member of the Shor political party, made a trip to Russia in March, despite lacking the constitutional power to do so, and met with President Vladimir Putin.

According to the EU, during the meeting she asked the authoritarian leader "for and received assurance of Russia's support to Gaguzia's rights, authority and positions."

"By promoting separatism in the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia and close ties to the Russian Federation, Evghenia Gutul is attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, thereby threatening the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova, and democracy, stability and security in the Republic of Moldova," the EU said in its decision to sanction her.

Ahead of the EU decision to sanction Gutul, she declared on X that the movement to blacklist her "only confirms that we are on the right way."

That same day, she said the official position of the authorities of Gagauzia was: "Any attempts to impose the so-called 'derussification of the Gagauzia people' are unacceptable."

Others sanctioned by the EU on Monday include those who accompanied Gutul on the trip to Russia, those associated with the Shor party and those connected to Russia-based non-governmental association Evrazia.

According to the EU sanctioning decision, Evrazia, founded by Nelli Parutenco -- who was also blacklisted Monday -- aims to promote Russian interests in foreign Soviet states, including Moldova.

"Evrazia promotes Russian propaganda narratives, including among young children at youth camp it organizes," it said, adding that it also serves as a channel to providing financing from a Russian bank and from Ilan Shor to citizens and infrastructure projects in Gagauzia.

Mihai Popsoi, Moldova's foreign minister and deputy prime minister, said on X they "welcome" the sanctions, describing the move as "an important step in building resilience and combating malign influence in Moldova."

Concerns over Moldova's sovereignty has skyrocketed following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The country is already home to Transnistria, a separatist region where some 2,000 Russian troops are already stationed.

In response to the invasion, Moldova and Georgia both applied for EU membership, which has seen an increase in Russian meddling.

Less than a week ago, the European Parliament adopted a resolution issuing a strong warning against continued Russian attempt to derail Moldova's accession into the EU.

It accuses the Kremlin of attempting to interfere with Moldovan's presidential election and constitutional referendum on EU integration to be held Sunday.

Some of the destabilizing actions include Russia spending some $109 million to undermine the electoral process. Earlier this month, Moldovan authorities uncovered a large-scale voter fraud scheme financed by Shor that included millions of dollars sent to 130,000 Moldovans as bribes.

The sanctions announced Monday, which include asset freezes and travel bans, increase the number of people blacklisted by the EU for meddling in Moldova's sovereignty to 16 people and two entities.

"The EU will continue providing all its support to the legitimate aspirations of the Moldovan people. Today's listings are yet another contribution to the resilience of Moldova," Borrell said.

