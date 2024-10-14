Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 5:27 AM

North Korea preparing for detonation of roads near DMZ: Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that North Korea appeared ready to set off explosions on roads connected to the South. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that North Korea appeared ready to set off explosions on roads connected to the South. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea is preparing to set off explosions on roads connected to South Korea, Seoul's military said Monday, days after Pyongyang announced it would cut off all inter-Korean links.

A spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at a press briefing that the North has been installing screens along the road in preparation for detonations.

Advertisement

"Preparations are being made to blow up the road," JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said. "It is possible [for the explosions] to take place as early as today."

North Korea's military said Wednesday that it is permanently sealing off its border with South Korea, cutting off all rail and road connections and bolstering defensive fortifications, as tensions continue to rise on the Peninsula.

Related

The North has sent thousands of trash-carrying balloons across the border in recent months and Seoul has responded with loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts at the DMZ.

On Friday, the North accused South Korea of flying drones carrying leaflets in the skies over Pyongyang three times in the previous week. In a follow-up statement, its military announced that orders were given "to place eight artillery brigades fully armed at full wartime strength on standby to open fire," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned Sunday that any further drone flights would "certainly lead to a horrible disaster."

South Korea's Defense Ministry responded in a statement to reporters saying any attempts to harm its people by the North "will be the end of the North Korean regime."

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday it could not confirm whether the military had sent drones over the border to the North, which Col. Lee repeated on Monday.

The spokesman said that the South Korean military is monitoring activity by the North's artillery units at the border as well as any other possible moves such as the launch of a space vehicle.

"Our military is keeping a close eye on North Korean military movements and is fully prepared for the possibility of an actual provocation," Lee said.

"All of this [situation] has come from North Korea, and we strongly warn North Korea to stop the filthy and low-grade garbage balloons," he added.

Latest Headlines

Iceland's PM dissolves coalition government, calls for November snap elections
World News // 4 hours ago
Iceland's PM dissolves coalition government, calls for November snap elections
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland has dissolved the country's coalition government and has proposed for snap parliamentary elections to be held next month.
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
World News // 5 hours ago
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chinese military on Monday conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, prompting stern condemnation from the United States.
4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
World News // 6 hours ago
4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Four Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 60 people were injured Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base, authorities said.
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
World News // 13 hours ago
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Lebanon Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 51 people were killed and 174 people were wounded from the attacks by Israeli fighters.
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon warn Israel about breaching their position
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon has warned Israel for the fourth time in as many days against "further flagrant violation of international law."
Scottish political giant, former First Minister Alex Salmond dies at 69
World News // 1 day ago
Scottish political giant, former First Minister Alex Salmond dies at 69
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scottish political giant and former First Minister Alex Salmond, hailed as the founder of the modern Scottish independence movement, has died at age 69, authorities announced Saturday.
U.S., ASEAN nations agree to new set of economic and defense policies
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., ASEAN nations agree to new set of economic and defense policies
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced "mutually beneficial" trade and defense agreements with representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Navy report calls drowning of two SEALS in January off Somalia preventable
World News // 2 days ago
Navy report calls drowning of two SEALS in January off Somalia preventable
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The deaths in January of two U.S. Navy Seals, who drowned while boarding a suspected Houthi arms smuggling vessel off the coast of Somalia, were preventable, according to a Navy report.
Film crew says it found possible remains of 'Sandy' Irvine on Mount Everest
World News // 2 days ago
Film crew says it found possible remains of 'Sandy' Irvine on Mount Everest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A National Geographic documentary team said Friday that in September membrs found a boot and the remains of a foot that belonged to legendary mountaineer Andrew "Sandy" Irvine on the slope of Mount Everest.
Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
World News // 2 days ago
Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Four employees of the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes the Apple iPhone are in detention in China, Taiwanese authorities said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Sticker Mule CEO discusses Trump sign legal win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement