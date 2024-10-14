Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 2:13 PM

Berlin court sentences former Stasi secret police officer to 10 years for 1978 border shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A former officer of the East German secret police was found guilty by a Berlin court of murder in the 1978 shooting death of a Polish citizen attempting to cross into West Berlin.

In a ruling believed to be the first of its kind against East Germany's secret police, of Stasi, could open up a wave of similar cases dating back to when the city and the country were physically divided between the Soviet Union and the West.

Advertisement

The officer, identified as Martin Naumann, 80, was sentenced by the court to 10 years in prison in the shooting death of Czeslaw Kukuczka. He was shot in the back while attempting to pass through the final checkpoint into West Berlin.

It was the first time a Stasi officer was found guilty of murder for his actions at the Berlin Wall since its fall. The Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989, uniting Germany's capital for the first time since World War II.

Related

Kukuczka lied about carrying a bomb when he entered the Polish embassy and East Berlin and demanded to be allowed to leave for West Berlin. He was taken to the joint Friedrichstrasse Station, where he had to pass through several checkpoints to the western side.

Advertisement

Before reaching the last checkpoint, a man walked up to him from behind and shot him in the back.

Historians connected Naumann with the shooting by reconstructing old Stasi files that had been shredded. Naumann's attorneys said since there was no physical evidence linking him to the incident, he should not be convicted.

The case against Naumann was not developed until 2021when Poland issued a European arrest warrant for him.

Latest Headlines

Israeli strikes hit building in northern Lebanon, killing 21 displaced people
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli strikes hit building in northern Lebanon, killing 21 displaced people
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Israeli jets hit an apartment building in a Christian town in northern Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 21 people and wounding eight others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
EU slaps 14 sanctions on Iranian officials, other entities for allegedly providing missiles to Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
EU slaps 14 sanctions on Iranian officials, other entities for allegedly providing missiles to Russia
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union revealed new sanctions on Monday on seven high-ranking Iranian officials and seven other entities for allegedly providing missile and missile parts to Russia.
British PM Starmer inaugurates U.K. Investment Summit with vow to 'rip up' red tape
World News // 5 hours ago
British PM Starmer inaugurates U.K. Investment Summit with vow to 'rip up' red tape
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer kicked off an international business investment summit aimed at pulling in billions of dollars of foreign money to kickstart Britain's stagnant economy by pledging to slash bureaucracy
U.S. trio wins Nobel Prize in economic sciences for study of societal institutions' impact
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. trio wins Nobel Prize in economic sciences for study of societal institutions' impact
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Three U.S.-based economists have won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences for their work examining how institutions are formed and their effect on prosperity.
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
World News // 8 hours ago
Public inquiry opens in Britain in to death of woman caught up in Russian nerve agent attack
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An independent public inquiry got underway in Britain in to the fatal Novichok poisoning of a British woman, four months after a failed assassination attempt with the nerve agent on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
North Korea preparing for detonation of roads near DMZ: Seoul
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea preparing for detonation of roads near DMZ: Seoul
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea is preparing to set off explosions on roads connected to South Korea, Seoul's military said Monday, days after Pyongyang announced it would cut off all inter-Korean links.
Iceland's PM dissolves coalition government, calls for November snap elections
World News // 13 hours ago
Iceland's PM dissolves coalition government, calls for November snap elections
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland has dissolved the country's coalition government and has proposed for snap parliamentary elections to be held next month.
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
World News // 14 hours ago
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Chinese military on Monday conducted a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, prompting stern condemnation from the United States.
4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
World News // 15 hours ago
4 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 60 people injured in Hezbollah drone strike
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Four Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 60 people were injured Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base, authorities said.
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
World News // 22 hours ago
Lebanon says 51 killed, 174 hurt in attacks by Israeli fighters
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Lebanon Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 51 people were killed and 174 people were wounded from the attacks by Israeli fighters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
10 shot, one fatally, at college football homecoming parade
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
China conducts large-scale drill around Taiwan; U.S. condemns as 'unwarranted'
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
Phoenix's brutal heat wave to break after record setting run
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
NYC bus driver called 'hero' after helping 5-year old walking alone
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
11 sickened in Pennsylvania mushroom 'mass casualty' event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement