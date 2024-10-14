Trending
Oct. 14, 2024 / 1:24 PM

EU slaps 14 sanctions on Iranian officials, other entities for allegedly providing missiles to Russia

By Chris Benson
The new developments this week follow a March 2024 decision by the European Council that if Iran were to to transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine, the EU “would be prepared to respond swiftly, including with new and significant restrictive measures,” according to a release on Monday. Photo provided by EPA-EFE/UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union revealed new sanctions on Monday on seven high-ranking Iranian officials and seven other entities for allegedly providing missile and missile parts to Russia.

The sanctions, adopted following Iran's alleged missile and drone transfers to Russia, were applied to Iran's deputy defense minister, Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, and other prominent officials of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force.

Along with Ghalandari, sanctions were put on the IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the IRGC Aerospace Force Space Division and the managing directors of the EU-listed companies Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization.

The new developments this week follow a March 2024 decision by the European Council that if Iran were to transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine, the EU "would be prepared to respond swiftly, including with new and significant restrictive measures," according to a release on Monday.

The EU "strongly condemned" in a Sept. 13 statement the recent transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia, which the EU said was "considered as a direct threat to European security and as a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia had used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."

Last week the EU unveiled its new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities.

The European Union's High Representative stated that the EU would "respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran."

Monday's fresh set of sanctions included people and other entities supposedly responsible for" the development and transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles," or UAVs, as well as missiles and other related technology to Russia "in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine, and to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region," the council stated.

It named two "procurement firms" and three Iranian airlines: Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air.

The council said the three entities had allegedly been responsible for the supply and transfer of Iran-made UAVs and its other relevant tools, components and technology through "transnational procurement networks" to aid Russia in its war with Ukraine.

According to the council, two other companies were listed as allegedly involved in the production of propellant fuel used to launch rockets and missiles.

According to the EU, a result of the sanctions on its targets will include frozen assets and an EU travel ban. And the "relevant legal acts" have been published in the European Union's Official Journal.

"Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited," it said.

