Oct. 12, 2024 / 4:37 PM

Scottish political giant, former first minister Alex Salmond dies at 69

By Mike Heuer
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died at age 69, Scotland's regional government announced Saturday. The longtime leader of the Scottish independence movement died while attending an event in North Macedonia, the BBC reported. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scottish political giant and former first minister Alex Salmond, hailed as the founder of the modern Scottish independence movement, has died at age 69, authorities announced Saturday.

Salmond was the former leader of the Scottish National Party and a strong proponent for Scottish independence from England. Scotland's government confirmed his death in a statement by current first minister John Swinney.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex's wife Moira and to his family," Swinney said. "Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life -- not just within Scotland, but across the U.K. and beyond."

Salmond fell ill while attending an event in North Macedonia Saturday and was pronounced dead after he could not be revived by paramedics, the BBC reported.

Salmond is regarded as a towering figure in both British and Scottish politics and for decades was the leading proponent for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

While leading the SNP, Salmond championed several popular policies, including free prescription drugs and free tuition for students as Scottish universities.

He enabled a referendum on Scottish independence that lost by a 55-45 vote in 2014, which prompted him to resign his position as a political leader and first minister.

He remained in the SNP until withdrawing in 2018 after being accused of sexual harassment, but he was cleared of all related criminal charges.

Salmond formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021 after exiting the SNP three years earlier.

"For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure in Scottish and U.K. politics," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "He cared deeply about Scotland's heritage, history and culture as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service."

Former British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called Salmond "formidable, determined and principled to his core" and said, "we will miss his tenacity and humor the most."

