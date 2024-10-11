Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China

By Paul Godfrey
Four Taiwanese workers employed by Foxconn, the contract manufacturer that makes the iPhone for Apple in China, have been detained on the mainland, Taiwan authorities said. Foxconn is a unit of Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group, the world''s largest electronics manufacturer. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Four Taiwanese workers employed by Foxconn, the contract manufacturer that makes the iPhone for Apple in China, have been detained on the mainland, Taiwan authorities said. Foxconn is a unit of Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group, the world''s largest electronics manufacturer. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Four employees of Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes the iPhone for Apple in China, have been detained on the mainland, Taiwan authorities said Friday.

Police in the north-central city of Zhengzhou alleged the workers have committed an offense that was the equivalent of a "breach of trust," type offense, The New York Times quoted Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council as saying.

Advertisement

However, Taiwanese authorities said in a statement that Foxconn had made it clear the company had suffered no losses and no damage from the actions of the four employees, suggesting instead that the arrests may be linked to corrupt police officers abusing their power.

Neither Foxconn nor China's Foreign Ministry would comment, with Chinese foreign affairs spokesman Ming Nao saying the case had nothing to do with the ministry, and there was confusion over precisely when and where the four workers were picked up.

Advertisement

Taiwanese news media variously reported that they were detained in Zhengzhou in January or that only two were arrested then with the other two arrested in the southern special economic zone of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, in April.

Zhengzhou in Henan Province is dubbed "iPhone City" because most of the 180 milllion smartphones Apple ships each year are made there by Foxconn, its contract manufacturing partner.

However, caught in the crosshairs of rising cross-Taiwan Strait tensions and an expanding "anti-corruption" drive targeting big business and finance by mainland authorities that has increasingly drawn in foreign firms, Foxconn is also the subject of a tax investigation launched in October 2023.

The detentions come as Taiwan has been warning its citizens of the increasing risks they face when they go to China for travel or business -- the two states have no official diplomatic relations -- after a series of detentions of Taiwan citizens by mainland authorities.

In September, Taiwanese political campaigner Yang Chih-yuan received a nine-year prison sentence for allegedly being involved in efforts for Taiwan to "secede" from China which regards the island as a renegade province.

A court in Wenzhou found Yang, who was arrested in 2022, guilty of secession offenses in China and holding senior positions in groups that advocate that Taiwan should become independent.

Advertisement

A prominent Taiwanese businessman had his travel documents confiscated by Chinese authorities on arrival in Shanghai on Sept. 1. and was told he could not leave the country.

However, Taiwanese authorities said the detention of the unnamed Formosa Plastics Group executive could have something to do with a criminal complaint.

"Beijing is doing itself no favors in trying to convince Taiwanese people that they are trying to create safe ways for exchange between Taiwan and China when they have only ramped up their desire to detain and arrest Taiwan citizens," The Telegraph quoted National Taiwan University's Lev Nachman as saying.

However, he said that the jury was out on whether the detentions and crackdowns on foreign firms would result in Taiwanese businesses and people upping sticks and leaving and deter more from coming in future given data showing "plenty of investment still coming from Taiwan to China."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
World News // 26 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met privately with Pope Francis on Friday where the two exchanged gifts in what appeared to be an easing of recent tensions between the two.
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
World News // 1 hour ago
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday CEO Carlos Tavares will retire in early 2026 as the struggling company announced what it called targeted management changes in a turbulent global environment for the auto industry.
4 killed, 10 injured in Odessa missile strike as Russia hits Black Sea port for second straight day
World News // 2 hours ago
4 killed, 10 injured in Odessa missile strike as Russia hits Black Sea port for second straight day
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces struck the Ukrainian port city of Odessa with ballistic missiles for the second straight day killing four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and injuring at least 10 other civilians.
Group of Japanese atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize
World News // 3 hours ago
Group of Japanese atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to an organization made up of atomic bomb survivors in Japan for their effort against the use of nuclear weapons.
Israel faces international criticism after attacks on U.N. bases in Lebanon
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel faces international criticism after attacks on U.N. bases in Lebanon
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israel has come under international criticism after United Nations peacekeepers were injured earlier this week in tank fire in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Jews to observe Yom Kippur as war rages on two fronts
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli Jews to observe Yom Kippur as war rages on two fronts
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Preparations for the solemn Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, when the observant atone for their sins through fasting and prayer, were underway in Israel Thursday amid a time of war on multiple fronts.
Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut, 22 killed
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut, 22 killed
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli air strikes hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut Thursday night, reportedly targeting at least one Hezbollah official and inflicting casualties and massive material damage,
Investigation demanded after Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian captivity
World News // 18 hours ago
Investigation demanded after Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian captivity
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders Thursday demanded Ukrainian freelance journalist Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity be investigated. A letter to her family from Russia's Defense Ministry said she died Sept 19.
South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Nobel Committee announced on Thursday that South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
At least 9 killed, 34 injured after Russian unleashes 70 drones, missiles against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
At least 9 killed, 34 injured after Russian unleashes 70 drones, missiles against Ukraine
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed a deadly missile and drone assault against civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine, killing 9 people and injuring dozens as President Volodymyr Zelensky was away canvassing support in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
12 confirmed dead, millions without power as Florida reels from Milton
12 confirmed dead, millions without power as Florida reels from Milton
Texas teachers placed on leave amid claims of giving kids 'sleepy patches'
Texas teachers placed on leave amid claims of giving kids 'sleepy patches'
TD Bank pleads guilty to money laundering, gets record $3 billion penalty
TD Bank pleads guilty to money laundering, gets record $3 billion penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement