Group of Japanese atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize

Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watne Frydnes poses with a picture of the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 at a press conference at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on Friday. Photo by Javad Parsa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to an organization made up of atomic bomb survivors in Japan for their effort against the use of nuclear weapons. Nihon Hidankyo, whose members consist of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors of atomic bombs dropped by the United States during World War II, have made their case against nuclear weapons through witness testimony and awareness. The organization is also known as Hibakusha.

"The testimony of the Hibakusha -- the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki -- is unique in this larger context," the committee said.

"These historical witnesses have helped to generate and consolidate widespread opposition to nuclear weapons around the world by drawing on personal stories, creating educational campaigns based on their own experience, and issuing urgent warnings against the spread and use of nuclear weapons."

About 120,000 people died at the hands of two atomic bombs, one dropped each at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Researchers said roughly an equal number of people would die later from burns and radiation injuries from the two blasts.

The survivors have warned that today's nuclear weapons, which are far more powerful than the ones dropped on the two Japanese cities, could destroy the world. Hibakusha joined with survivors of nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific to form the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations in 1956.

"Nihon Hidankyo has provided thousands of witness accounts, issued resolutions and public appeals and sent annual delegations to the United Nations and a variety of peace conferences to remind the world of the pressing need for nuclear disarmament," the committee said.