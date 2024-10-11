Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2024 / 11:36 AM

Film crew says it found possible remains of 'Sandy' Irvine on Mount Everest

By Clyde Hughes
Mount Everest as seen from an aircraft over Nepal on September 14, 2013. A documentary team said it found the remains of a foot belonging to climber Andrew "Sandy" Irvine on a slope along Mount Everest, where it has been for 100 years. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
Mount Everest as seen from an aircraft over Nepal on September 14, 2013. A documentary team said it found the remains of a foot belonging to climber Andrew "Sandy" Irvine on a slope along Mount Everest, where it has been for 100 years. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A National Geographic documentary team said Friday that in September, members found a boot and the remains of a foot that belonged to legendary mountaineer Andrew "Sandy" Irvine on the slope of Mount Everest 100 years after he and George Mallory died scaling the summit.

The evidence was the first indication that Irvine ended up near the summit. Irwin and Mallory's expedition in 1924 came 29 years before Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first-ever confirmed to have climbed Everest's summit and made it back down alive.

Advertisement

Irvine and Mallory were part of a British expedition team trying to climb the northeastern ridge of Everest and were making a push for the summit on June 8, 1924, when they were never heard from again. It had always been a mystery if the men died on their way up or on their way down after reaching the summit.

The boot was found on the northern side of Everest's Central Rongbuk Glacier with a sock inside indicating it belonged to Irvine.

Related

"I lifted up the sock and there's a red label that has "AC Irvine" stitched into it," documentary film director Jimmy Chin told National Geographic. "We were all literally running in circles dropping f-bombs."

Advertisement

It was the first clear presence of Irvine at the site, at a lower elevation from where Mallory's remains were found in the area in 1999. The deep rope marks indicated a possible fall, but not conclusively.

British authorities are examining DNA samples of the foot to positively identify Irvine. The boot and remains were removed for fear that ravens in the area would disturb the exposed article in the melted glacier.

One of Irvine's descendants, Julie Summers, said the news of the climber's discovery moved her to tears.

"It was and will remain an extraordinary and poignant moment," she said, according to the BBC News.

Latest Headlines

Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
World News // 1 hour ago
Four Taiwanese employees of iPhone maker Foxconn detained in China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Four employees of the Taiwanese contract manufacturer that makes the Apple iPhone are in detention in China, Taiwanese authorities said Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis meet at Vatican
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met privately with Pope Francis on Friday where the two exchanged gifts in what appeared to be an easing of recent tensions between the two.
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
World News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 amid auto industry 'Darwinian period'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday CEO Carlos Tavares will retire in early 2026 as the struggling company announced what it called targeted management changes in a turbulent global environment for the auto industry.
4 killed, 10 injured in Odessa missile strike as Russia hits Black Sea port for second straight day
World News // 4 hours ago
4 killed, 10 injured in Odessa missile strike as Russia hits Black Sea port for second straight day
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces struck the Ukrainian port city of Odessa with ballistic missiles for the second straight day killing four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and injuring at least 10 other civilians.
Group of Japanese atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize
World News // 4 hours ago
Group of Japanese atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to an organization made up of atomic bomb survivors in Japan for their effort against the use of nuclear weapons.
Israel faces international criticism after attacks on U.N. bases in Lebanon
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel faces international criticism after attacks on U.N. bases in Lebanon
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Israel has come under international criticism after United Nations peacekeepers were injured earlier this week in tank fire in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Jews to observe Yom Kippur as war rages on two fronts
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli Jews to observe Yom Kippur as war rages on two fronts
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Preparations for the solemn Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, when the observant atone for their sins through fasting and prayer, were underway in Israel Thursday amid a time of war on multiple fronts.
Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut, 22 killed
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut, 22 killed
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli air strikes hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut Thursday night, reportedly targeting at least one Hezbollah official and inflicting casualties and massive material damage,
Investigation demanded after Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian captivity
World News // 20 hours ago
Investigation demanded after Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian captivity
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders Thursday demanded Ukrainian freelance journalist Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity be investigated. A letter to her family from Russia's Defense Ministry said she died Sept 19.
South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Nobel Committee announced on Thursday that South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
Texas teachers placed on leave amid claims of giving kids 'sleepy patches'
Texas teachers placed on leave amid claims of giving kids 'sleepy patches'
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
TD Bank pleads guilty to money laundering, gets record $3 billion penalty
TD Bank pleads guilty to money laundering, gets record $3 billion penalty
Tesla shares fall in premarket trading after Cybercab introduction
Tesla shares fall in premarket trading after Cybercab introduction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement