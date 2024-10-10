Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 2:13 PM

Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut

By Dalal Saoud
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises over the southern suburbs in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Lebanon in recent weeks, as Israel has ramped up its attacks on Hezbollah, Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises over the southern suburbs in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Lebanon in recent weeks, as Israel has ramped up its attacks on Hezbollah, Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI | License Photo

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli air strikes hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut Thursday night, reportedly targeting at least one Hezbollah official and inflicting casualties and massive material damage, according to witnesses and media reports.

The strikes hit a building in the densely populated Noueiri residential area and another in the nearby Basta quarter, where a large number of displaced people sought refuge after they were forced to evacuate their villages in south Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah's main stronghold.

Advertisement

Witnesses said a large explosion was heard across Beirut, and ambulances rushed to the targeted areas to evacuate the casualties. Reports indicated that two people were killed and nine others wounded.

Israeli reports said a senior Hezbollah official Wafic Safa was targeted in one of the strikes. Other Hezbollah officials may have been targeted. There has been no confirmation so far by Hezbollah or Lebanese sources.

The fresh strikes were the third targeting Beirut within the past few weeks.

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Nobel Committee announced on Thursday that South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
At least 9 killed, 34 injured after Russian unleashes 70 drones, missiles against Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 9 killed, 34 injured after Russian unleashes 70 drones, missiles against Ukraine
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed a deadly missile and drone assault against civilian and infrastructure targets across Ukraine, killing 9 people and injuring dozens as President Volodymyr Zelensky was away canvassing support in Europe.
At least 28 killed, 54 wounded in Israeli strike on Gaza school
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 28 killed, 54 wounded in Israeli strike on Gaza school
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Thursday Israeli strike on the Rafidah Gaza school left at least 28 people dead and wounded at least 54 Palestinians. People were sheltering in the school.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Israeli response to Iran's ballistic missile attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Israeli response to Iran's ballistic missile attack
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said the first phone call in nearly two months between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "direct and productive," but provided scant details of their discussion.
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
World News // 12 hours ago
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two Hezbollah commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday.
U.S. names ambassador for 'historic' G20 summit on global gender equality in Brazil
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. names ambassador for 'historic' G20 summit on global gender equality in Brazil
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Dr. Geeta Rao Gupta will travel to Brazil this week for a "historic" G20 meeting to promote America's agenda on gender equality, the U.S. Department of State revealed.
Japan's new Prime Minister Ishiba dissolves lower House, Oct. 27 elections called
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's new Prime Minister Ishiba dissolves lower House, Oct. 27 elections called
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The new Japanese prime minister on Wednesday dissolved the Diet's lower House now setting the stage for a general election in a few short weeks as the Liberal Democratic Party clings to power.
Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to American, 2 Google scientists in Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to American, 2 Google scientists in Britain
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to American David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper for separate work in unraveling the mystery of the complex structures of protein, the Nobel committee announced on Wedn
Circle K's parent ups bid for 7-Eleven chain to $47 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Circle K's parent ups bid for 7-Eleven chain to $47 billion
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The parent of the Canadian-based convenience store chain Circle K has increased its buyout offer to purchase the iconic 7-Eleven stores from its Japanese owner this week.
North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Wednesday that it is completely sealing off its border with South Korea, cutting rail and road connections and building additional defensive fortifications, state-run media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
Implosion of Tropicana casino makes room for new MLB ballpark
Implosion of Tropicana casino makes room for new MLB ballpark
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement