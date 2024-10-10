Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli air strikes hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut Thursday night, reportedly targeting at least one Hezbollah official and inflicting casualties and massive material damage, according to witnesses and media reports.
The strikes hit a building in the densely populated Noueiri residential area and another in the nearby Basta quarter, where a large number of displaced people sought refuge after they were forced to evacuate their villages in south Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah's main stronghold.