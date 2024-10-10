Israel strikes neighborhood in central Beirut

Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises over the southern suburbs in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Lebanon in recent weeks, as Israel has ramped up its attacks on Hezbollah, Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI | License Photo

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Israeli air strikes hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut Thursday night, reportedly targeting at least one Hezbollah official and inflicting casualties and massive material damage, according to witnesses and media reports. The strikes hit a building in the densely populated Noueiri residential area and another in the nearby Basta quarter, where a large number of displaced people sought refuge after they were forced to evacuate their villages in south Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah's main stronghold. Advertisement

Witnesses said a large explosion was heard across Beirut, and ambulances rushed to the targeted areas to evacuate the casualties. Reports indicated that two people were killed and nine others wounded.

Israeli reports said a senior Hezbollah official Wafic Safa was targeted in one of the strikes. Other Hezbollah officials may have been targeted. There has been no confirmation so far by Hezbollah or Lebanese sources.

The fresh strikes were the third targeting Beirut within the past few weeks.