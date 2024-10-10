Investigation demanded after Ukrainian journalist dies in Russian captivity

Reporters Without Borders Thursday demanded Ukrainian freelance journalist Victoria Roshchyna’s death in Russian captivity be investigated. A letter to her family from Russia’s Defense Ministry said she died Sept 19. Photo courtesy International Women's Media Foundation

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders on Thursday demanded Ukrainian freelance journalist Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity be investigated. A letter to her family from Russia's Defense Ministry said she died Sept 19. She had traveled to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine to cover the war there and disappeared Aug. 3.

Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk of Reporters Without Borders said Thursday in a statement, "RSF mourns the death of Victoria Roshchyna, an independent Ukrainian journalist detained in Russia. The Russian authorities have never provided any information about her detention, despite repeated requests from her family, the Ukrainian authorities, and RSF. They must shed light on all the circumstances surrounding her detention and death. Our thoughts and support go out to her loved ones."

Roshchyna worked for Ukrayinska Pravda, an independent Ukrainian news outlet, Hromadske, and had collaborated with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe.

The International Women's Media Foundation said in a statement Thursday, "Victoria's passing is not just the loss of a remarkable woman, but of an intrepid witness to history. Regardless of her cause of death, we can say with certainty that her life was taken because she dared tell the truth. We hope her death will not be in vain: the international community must pressure Russia to cease targeting journalists and silencing press freedom."

According to Reporters Without Borders, roughly 100 journalists, Ukrainian and foreign nationals, have been victims of abuse by Russian occupation forces.

Petro Yatsenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's prisoner of war coordination headquarters, confirmed Roshchyna's death Thursday.

"Unfortunately, information about Victoria's death has been confirmed," he said.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said on Facebook, "NSJU calls for an immediate and thorough international investigation of Russian captivity and the circumstances of the death of journalist Victoria Roshchyna. We urge the world community to step up pressure on Russia to release all Ukrainian journalists who are illegally held by the occupiers."

Her family learned in April that the Russians were holding her.

CBS, citing a report from Russian news outlet Mediazona, said Roshchyna died during her transfer from a prison in Taganrog near Ukraine's border.