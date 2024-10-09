Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 9, 2024 / 4:23 AM

North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea's military said Wednesday that it would completely seal off its border with the South by cutting all rail and road connections and building additional defensive structures. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea's military said Wednesday that it would completely seal off its border with the South by cutting all rail and road connections and building additional defensive structures. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Wednesday that it is permanently sealing off its border with South Korea, cutting off all rail and road connections and bolstering defensive fortifications, state-run media reported.

"A project will be launched first on October 9 to completely cut off roads and railways connected to the ROK and fortify the relevant areas of our side with strong defense structures," a report from the Korean People's Army, carried in the official Korean Central News Agency, said.

Advertisement

"For our army to permanently shut off and block the southern border with the ROK, the primary hostile state and invariable principal enemy, in the current situation is a self-defensive measure for inhibiting war and defending the security of the DPRK," it said, using the official acronyms for both South and North Korea.

North Korea said the move was in response to the "acute military situation" on the Korean Peninsula, citing the South's military exercises and visits by U.S. "strategic nuclear assets" for the decision.

Related

The North's military added that it sent a telephone message to U.S. forces in South Korea at 9:45 a.m. local time to inform them of the project.

Advertisement

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff responded to the announcement, calling it "worthless."

The blockade is "nothing more than a last resort measure stemming from the insecurity of the failed Kim Jong Un regime, and will lead to even more severe isolation in the future," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our military will never tolerate any actions by North Korea that attempt to unilaterally change the status quo, and we clearly warn that North Korea will be responsible for all situations that arise as a result," it added.

Tensions around the DMZ have risen in recent months, with North Korea sending thousands of trash-carrying balloons across the border and Seoul responding with loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts.

Pyongyang has also maintained a steady stream of weapons tests and hostile rhetoric toward its neighbor. Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of a nuclear response to any attacks by the United States and South Korea.

In February, Kim declared the South the "invariable principal enemy" and publicly called for a constitutional change rejecting the long-held official goal of reunification. North Korea's parliament held a session this week to revise its constitution, KCNA reported Wednesday, but did not specify whether any changes were made to officially name South Korea a hostile state.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Brazil's Supreme Court lifts ban on X
World News // 2 hours ago
Brazil's Supreme Court lifts ban on X
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has lifted a ban on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, permitting its service to resume operating in the South American country.
EU unveils new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities
World News // 4 hours ago
EU unveils new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday established a new framework to impose sanctions against Russia, as the democratic bloc seeks to punish the Kremlin over its destabilizing activities.
Blinken hopes to strengthen U.S.-East Asian ties during Laos summits
World News // 14 hours ago
Blinken hopes to strengthen U.S.-East Asian ties during Laos summits
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will help strengthen U.S. ties in East Asia during a pair of summits with leaders from the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions.
China hits European Union with new anti-dumping tax on mostly French brandy imports
World News // 16 hours ago
China hits European Union with new anti-dumping tax on mostly French brandy imports
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday announced it will be placing an anti-dumping tax on Brandy produced in the European Union that is imported into China.
Suspect in Madeleine McCann disapperance acquitted in separate rape, child sex abuse trial
World News // 18 hours ago
Suspect in Madeleine McCann disapperance acquitted in separate rape, child sex abuse trial
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A court in northern Germany cleared a drifter of rape and child sex abuse with knock-on effects on a separate criminal investigation into his alleged involvement in the abduction of three-year-old Madeleine McCann.
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
World News // 19 hours ago
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded on Tuesday to scientists in the United States and Canada for their work in artificial intelligence that has become the foundation of powerful machine learning.
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The military commander of Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Suhail Hussein Husseini, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, the Israeli military said Tuesday.
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Idan Shtivi, one of the dozens of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on the Nova music festival, was killed during the attack, a nonprofit organization said Monday.
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
World News // 22 hours ago
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States and South Korea that any attack would be met with a nuclear response, state media reported Tuesday.
Israel begins 'targeted' ground operations in southern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israel begins 'targeted' ground operations in southern Lebanon
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has begun "a targeted and demarcated ground operation" in southern Lebanon, where it claimed Hezbollah militants and infrastructure were located.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement