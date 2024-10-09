Trending
World News
Oct. 9, 2024 / 7:34 AM

Circle K's parent ups bid for 7-Eleven chain to $47 billion

By Clyde Hughes
The sign on a 7-Eleven store is shown on Saticoy Street in Canoga Park, California, on January 10, 2018. A Canadian firm which owns Circle K is making a bid to take over the company. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE
The sign on a 7-Eleven store is shown on Saticoy Street in Canoga Park, California, on January 10, 2018. A Canadian firm which owns Circle K is making a bid to take over the company. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The parent of the Canadian-based convenience store chain Circle K has increased its buyout offer to purchase the iconic 7-Eleven stores from its Japanese owner this week.

Seven & i Holdings, the parent of 7-Eleven confirmed on Wednesday that Alimentation Couche-Tard increased its takeover offer to $47 billion.

The new offer was about 20% more than the $38.7 billion the Japanese company soundly rejected last month.

The Japanese firm said at the time that Circle K's parent initial bid "grossly" undervalued its 7-Eleven holdings while facing substantial regulation challenges. The Japanese foreign ministry recently added Seven & i as a business "core" to the country's national security. That means investors outside of Japan would also face a government review of such a deal.

Alimentation Couche-Tard said that while it was disappointed in Seven & i's initial reaction, it wanted to discuss it with them, however,the latest offer was made on Sept. 19 and and no further discussions between the two companies had taken place.

Seven & i shares had jumped as high as 9.5% in Tokyo, ending the day up 4.7% as the company said it would "continue to act in the best interest of its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which also operates branded Couche-Tard stores, has 17,000 outlets in 30 countries. In the United States,7-Eleven competes head-to-head with Circle K. Seven & i runs 70,000 7-Elevenstores as the world's largest convenience store chain.

The chain was founded in Dallas in 1927 with Seven & i purchased a 70% holding in 1991, making it a subsidiary of the Japanese firm.

The U.S. firm Artisan Partners, which owns a 1% stake in the Japanese company, had been pushing for buyout offers and other inquiries, charging that Seven & i had overlooked its foreign allocations.

Latest Headlines

North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea's military said Wednesday that it is completely sealing off its border with South Korea, cutting rail and road connections and building additional defensive fortifications, state-run media reported.
Brazil's Supreme Court lifts ban on X
World News // 5 hours ago
Brazil's Supreme Court lifts ban on X
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has lifted a ban on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, permitting its service to resume operating in the South American country.
EU unveils new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities
World News // 7 hours ago
EU unveils new sanctions framework to punish Russia for its destabilizing activities
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday established a new framework to impose sanctions against Russia, as the democratic bloc seeks to punish the Kremlin over its destabilizing activities.
Blinken hopes to strengthen U.S.-East Asian ties during Laos summits
World News // 17 hours ago
Blinken hopes to strengthen U.S.-East Asian ties during Laos summits
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will help strengthen U.S. ties in East Asia during a pair of summits with leaders from the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions.
China hits European Union with new anti-dumping tax on mostly French brandy imports
World News // 19 hours ago
China hits European Union with new anti-dumping tax on mostly French brandy imports
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday announced it will be placing an anti-dumping tax on Brandy produced in the European Union that is imported into China.
Suspect in Madeleine McCann disapperance acquitted in separate rape, child sex abuse trial
World News // 21 hours ago
Suspect in Madeleine McCann disapperance acquitted in separate rape, child sex abuse trial
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A court in northern Germany cleared a drifter of rape and child sex abuse with knock-on effects on a separate criminal investigation into his alleged involvement in the abduction of three-year-old Madeleine McCann.
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
World News // 23 hours ago
Two artificial intelligence leaders win physics Nobel Prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded on Tuesday to scientists in the United States and Canada for their work in artificial intelligence that has become the foundation of powerful machine learning.
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel says it killed Hezbollah's logistics head; Hezbollah launches rockets at Haifa
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The military commander of Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Suhail Hussein Husseini, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, the Israeli military said Tuesday.
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Idan Shtivi, one of the dozens of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on the Nova music festival, was killed during the attack, a nonprofit organization said Monday.
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States and South Korea that any attack would be met with a nuclear response, state media reported Tuesday.
