Israel begins 'targeted' ground operations in southern Lebanon

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has begun "a targeted and demarcated ground operation" in southern Lebanon, where it claimed Hezbollah militants and infrastructure were located. The 146th Division was operating alongside the 213th Artillery Brigade and additional forces to "expose and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area," the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday morning on its Telegram account, adding it Advertisement

It described the operation as "limited, localized, targeted."

The division, which fought the last year on Israel's northwestern border, is the first reserve division to enter southern Lebanon as part of Operation Northern Arrows, according to a IDF statement on X.

Northern Arrows was launched Sept. 23 to destroy Iran-backed Hezbollah and secure Israel's northern border.

The ground operation coincides with the anniversary of Hezbollah's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, launching rockets over the Lebanese border at the neighboring country.

Since then, Israel and Hezbollah have traded attacks that have forced tens of thousands of Israelis to evacuate from their northern homes. Then in late September, operation Northern Arrows was launched and Israel vowed to return its evacuated citizens.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 2,083 people have been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, though more than 1,200 were killed since Sept. 23. More than 1 million Lebanese have also been displaced.

Israel has issued dozens of evacuation calls throughout southern Lebanon, and the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, told some evicted Lebanese residents Tuesday that for their safety they are being prohibited to return to their homes.

"You should refrain from heading south, anyone who heads south is putting their life in danger," he said on X.