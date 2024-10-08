Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 6:06 AM

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States and South Korea that any attack would be met with a nuclear response, state media reported Tuesday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States and South Korea that any attack would be met with a nuclear response, state media reported Tuesday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States and South Korea that any attack would be met with a nuclear response, state media reported Tuesday, as tensions remain high on the Peninsula and concerns swirl about a possible provocation ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Kim made the threat in a speech during his visit to Kim Jong Un University of National Defense on Monday, according to Korean Central News Agency.

Advertisement

"If the enemy attempts to use force against our state, the armed forces of the Republic will use all their offensive power without hesitation," he said. "This does not preclude the use of nuclear weapons."

Kim added that the North's "steps toward becoming a military superpower and a nuclear power will be accelerated."

Related

North Korea passed a law declaring itself a nuclear state in 2022 and claimed the right to conduct a preemptive nuclear strike if threatened.

The warning came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said last week that Kim's regime would be eliminated if it tried a nuclear attack against the South.

"If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the ROK-U.S. alliance," Yoon said during an Armed Forces Day address. "That day will be the end of the North Korean regime."

Advertisement

A parade celebrating the anniversary of the South's military featured the unveiling of a new "bunker buster" ballistic missile, the Hyunmoo-5, capable of carrying a massive 8-ton warhead.

Kim responded by calling Yoon an "abnormal man" in remarks carried by state media. He again referred to the South Korean president in his speech Monday, saying he was showing "blind faith" in the power of the United States.

"A wise politician should not engage in reckless remarks about the safety of the country and the people, but should put more effort into managing the situation to prevent military conflicts rather than confrontation with a nuclear state," Kim said.

Relations between the neighbors have been on the decline over the past few years amid a steady stream of weapons tests and bellicose rhetoric from the North and a hardline stance from Seoul.

Earlier this year, Kim declared the South the "principal enemy" and publicly called for a constitutional change rejecting the long-held official goal of reunification.

North Korea had previously announced that it would convene a key parliamentary meeting on Monday to revise its constitution, but no reports have appeared in state media as of Tuesday.

Pyongyang also raised the specter of its nuclear threat recently by showing off an enrichment facility for weapons-grade uranium last month. Analysts have said that the North is looking to send a message to the United States ahead of next month's presidential election and may conduct a provocation such as an ICBM or nuclear test.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Idan Shtivi, one of the dozens of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on the Nova music festival, was killed during the attack, a nonprofit organization said Monday.
Israel begins 'targeted' ground operations in southern Lebanon
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel begins 'targeted' ground operations in southern Lebanon
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has begun "a targeted and demarcated ground operation" in southern Lebanon, where it claimed Hezbollah militants and infrastructure were located.
State Dept.: 900 Americans have fled Lebanon on U.S.-organized flights
World News // 9 hours ago
State Dept.: 900 Americans have fled Lebanon on U.S.-organized flights
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- About 900 Americans, legal permanent residents and their family members have been evacuated from Lebanon on U.S.-organized flights, State Department officials said Monday.
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Oct. 7 anniversary events were interrupted by Hamas rocket fire early Monday that coincided with the moment one year ago when 3,000 Hamas-led gunmen launched the deadliest attack in the country's history.
Analysis: Year into Gaza war, new reality but no peace without justice for Palestinians
World News // 17 hours ago
Analysis: Year into Gaza war, new reality but no peace without justice for Palestinians
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- One year after the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas began, 42, 000 people are dead and massive destruction of the besieged strip has occurred.
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Russian officials on Monday said it has sentenced Michigan resident Stephen James Hubbard, 72, to nearly seven years in prison for fighting as a Ukrainian mercenary.
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military hit the largest oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea early Monday, causing a large fire at the facility.
Two U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine, physiology for discovery of microRNA
World News // 22 hours ago
Two U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine, physiology for discovery of microRNA
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- U.S.-based scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize for medicine and physiology on Monday for discovering microRNA molecules, which determine how genes behave.
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
World News // 23 hours ago
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured overnight in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon as Hezbollah and Israel traded attacks with IDF warplanes striking across Lebanon.
Israel pounds Beirut as more evacuations ordered for southern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israel pounds Beirut as more evacuations ordered for southern Lebanon
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets continued to pound Beirut on Sunday as additional evacuation orders were issued throughout southern Lebanon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement