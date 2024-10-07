Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Idan Shtivi , one of the dozens of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on the Nova music festival, was killed during the attack, a nonprofit organization dedicated to securing the release of the hostages said Monday.
The Hostages and Missing families Forum said in a statement that the 28-year-old was killed Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on the Nova music festival. His body was taken back into Gaza by Hamas, where it remains in the custody of the Iran-proxy militia.