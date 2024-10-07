Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival

Idan Shtivi was killed Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on the Nova music festival. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed that day, in the attack that launched the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Photo courtesy of / Facebook

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Idan Shtivi , one of the dozens of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on the Nova music festival, was killed during the attack, a nonprofit organization dedicated to securing the release of the hostages said Monday. The Hostages and Missing families Forum said in a statement that the 28-year-old was killed Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on the Nova music festival. His body was taken back into Gaza by Hamas, where it remains in the custody of the Iran-proxy militia. Advertisement

Some 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas' bloody attack on Israel, including more than 360 attending the music festival. Of the 251 Israelis taken hostage during the assault, more than 40 had been festival-goers.

The organization said Shtivi had arrived early to the festival that morning, intending to photograph his friends who were to perform and lead workshops at the event.

"When the attack began, Idan helped a man and woman he had just met to escape from the site -- a choice that ultimately led to his abduction," the organization said.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had informed Shtivi family on Sunday. It said the military had concluded he was killed during the Oct. 7 attack based on new findings, The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisement

"The decision to declare him dead was based on intelligence information that was confirmed by a panel of experts from the Health Ministry, together with participants from the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Israel Police," it said.

"The IDF operates with a range of methods to try and gather information on the hostages in Gaza."

Shtivi leaves behind his parents, Eli and Dali, three brothers and partner, Stav.

Of the 251 hostages taken Oct. 7, it is believed that about 97 remain, either dead or alive, in Hamas' custody.